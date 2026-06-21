...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

'Mama lagta hai tu mera?': Akshay Kumar's epic reply to paparazzi asking him 'kahan jaa rahe ho' has internet in splits

Fans loved Akshay Kumar's quick wit during recent airport interactions, with comments highlighting his unmatched comic skills. 

Jun 21, 2026 11:03 am IST
By Riya Sharma
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Welcome To The Jungle. Recently, the actor was spotted at the airport as he headed to Delhi from Mumbai. However, it wasn't his travel plans that caught everyone's attention; it was his trademark wit and hilarious banter with the paparazzi that left fans in stitches.

Akshay Kumar's fun banter with paparazzi

Akshay Kumar's hilarious exchange with paparazzi at the airport leave fans in stitches,

As Akshay made his way into the airport, dressed in a crisp black shirt paired with grey trousers, he was greeted by paparazzi eager to know where he was headed. One photographer cheekily called out, “Sir, kahan jaa rahe ho?” (Sir, where are you going?). Rather than revealing his destination, the actor responded with his trademark wit. “Kyun, tu mama lagta hai mera?” (Why? Are you my uncle?), instantly sending the paparazzi into laughter. He later revealed that he was travelling to Delhi to celebrate International Yoga Day.

Apart from this, Akshay also has Haiwaan in the pipeline. Helmed by Priyadarshan, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. The film marks Saif and Akshay's reunion after more than a decade. The film is currently in post-production with a release date yet to be announced.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma

Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.

akshay kumar
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / 'Mama lagta hai tu mera?': Akshay Kumar's epic reply to paparazzi asking him 'kahan jaa rahe ho' has internet in splits
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.