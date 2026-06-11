Welcome To The Jungle trailer: ‘Flop actor’ Akshay Kumar and gang face real danger in ₹2000 crore fake film

The makers of Akshay Kumar-led multi-starrer Welcome To The Jungle unveiled the film's trailer on Thursday. The 4-minute 10-second trailer gives a detailed glimpse of the film and how the reel lives of actors collide with the troubled real lives of villagers living near the border. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan. Akshay Kumar's Welcome to The Jungle will release on June 26.

Welcome To The Jungle trailer The trailer begins by introducing the film's elaborate cast, which includes Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, and others.

It then shows how a flop actor, played by Akshay Kumar, tries to revive his career after being cast opposite a hit female star, played by Jacqueline Fernandez. The film's cast and crew soon set out to shoot at a village near the border, only to realise that the villagers have mistaken them for real army men and expect them to defend them from an evil gang led by Jackie Shroff. Raveena Tandon, a resident of the village, berates Akshay and asks why it took the army 20 years to come to their rescue. This fake film is mounted at ₹2000 crore budget.

This creates a comic atmosphere as Akshay pleads for mercy from Jackie. Suniel Shetty is introduced as 'Uday ka bhai', a reference to the character played by Nana Patekar in the previous Welcome films, while Arshad is called 'Majnu ka bhai', a nod to the character played by Anil Kapoor in the earlier installments.

The trailer continues to take digs at Akshay's character and his flop career. It appears to be a comedy potboiler packed with action, drama, funny one-liners, chaotic situations, and plenty of belly laughs. In the end, it seems Akshay and his film team decide to defend themselves and the villagers as high-octane action sequences unfold and guns start blazing.