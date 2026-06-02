Ahmed Khan on son Azaan’s debut: Either the audience will like him, or he has to keep trying

Filmmaker- choreographer Ahmed Khan is all set to launch his son Azaan as a hero after the release of his upcoming directorial Welcome to the Jungle, featuring Akshay Kumar and a star-studded ensemble cast. Ahmed Khan

Interestingly, Ahmed and Azaan share the same birthday, which they celebrate tomorrow. “Even if I don’t remember my own birthday, I have to remember it because of Azaan. He is the best gift my wife could have given me,” Ahmed says with a smile.

Speaking to us about the launch, he says, “Yes, the film goes on the floors after the release of Welcome to the Jungle. He’s a choreographer’s son, so of course, there will be expectations about how he performs. I give him a good rank 7/10 when it comes to dance, but he’s even better when it comes to action.” He adds, “Haseen ladka hai, he just has to cut through.”

Ahmed says the nervousness is less on him and more on Azaan. “I don’t behave like his father, but his director now. I don’t go around saying ‘Mera beta superstar.’ Either the audience will like him, or he has to keep trying. Filmmakers like Raj Kapoor and Rakesh Roshan found the perfect balance between being a father and filmmaker, which is important to find.”

Speaking about trolls and preparing his son to be thick-skinned, he adds, “Once you have selected this profession, there will be people jealous of your position; you have to deal with it. Everyone has a job, and so do trolls; trolling is their job. I’m not on social media, I’m a zen person.”