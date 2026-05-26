Akshay Kumar shot Welcome To The Jungle song Ghis Ghis Ghis in 103 degree fever, took Akshara Singh's stand, she reveals

Actor Akshay Kumar recently surprised audiences with his song from Welcome To The Jungle, Ghis Ghis Ghis, as he dabbled into Bhojpuri for the song with Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh. For her, this marks a big opportunity to go pan-India. “It’s one of the biggest opportunities of my career because bachpan mein jinke gaane dekh kar main badi hui hun, jinke saath main steps match kiya karti thi, universe ne mujhe unke saath kaam karne ka kaam diya. I was very shocked and overwhelmed and coming from the Bhojpuri industry, this meant a lot,” she says. Akshara Singh and Akshay Kumar in Ghis Ghis Ghis

The actor adds that what added to the excitement was that she got to make Akshay Kumar learn a bit of Bhojpuri. “He was continuously asking me how to pronounce each line in Bhojpuri accent. He would ask me for the right tone of the lyrics and meaning behind it. I never even dreamt that a Bhojpuri artist would be praised and respected in this way. I felt like I was living a dream and now I will be seen on the big screen across the nation,” she gushes, adding that since there is only a difference of the last two letters in their respective names, she and Akshay can now have the hashtag “#AkshayRa”.

Akshara Singh was left spellbound seeing Akshay’s dedication as the Hindu star shot for the song despite suffering from 103 degree fever. “It was inspiring as tabiyat kharab hone ke bawajood unki energy mein koi kami nahin thi. There was no tantrum at all, and the tantrums I have seen from heroes in Bhojpuri, this was in extreme contrast,” she quips, recalling how Akshay even took a stand for her: “I was told to wear a ghaghra choli for a shot as people have this mindset that that’s what Bhojpuri artiste’s wear. It’s not 1947 that we would wear only that. I just made a face on that and Akshay sir noticed it from afar. He told the team, ‘Isko chod, isko comfortable rehne de na. Iske mann pe chod aur iska jo mann kar raha hai isko pehenne de.’ That line touched me so much.”