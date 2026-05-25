Akshay Kumar becomes Bhojpuri ‘item boy’ in Welcome To The Jungle track; internet says, ‘he does brainrot right’

The song is crooned by Supriya Pathak and Vikram Montrose, while the lyrics have been penned by Abhinav Shekhar.

This is followed by a dance video of Akshay and Akshara dancing to a quintessential Bhojpuri-style track complete with colourful sets, energetic choreography and over-the-top expressions. The makers released the track with the tagline, "From the heartland of India comes a Genz banger."

The newly released song is in sync with the film’s comedy caper vibe and shows Akshay shooting for a Bhojpuri song within the film. The video begins with a director asking Paresh Rawal to suggest a hero, after which he introduces Akshay as “top ka hero jo ab flop hai. Item boy bankar Bhojpuri pe ghis raha hai (Yes there is an actor who was a top hero, but is now doing item songs in Bhojpuri films).”

The promotions of Akshay Kumar -led multi-starrer Welcome to the Jungle are in full swing. After releasing the film’s teaser, the makers have now unveiled the film’s new song titled Ghis Ghis Ghis, featuring Akshay Kumar and Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh. The high-energy Bhojpuri-style track features Akshay as a “Bhojpuria star”, shaking a leg with a Bhojpuri female star.

Fans react Fans were quick to react to Welcome To The Jungle’s new track. Some even compared Akshay to Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh, who is known for hit tracks like Sadia Bulukiya, Piya Chhod Dihin Na and more.

A fan wrote, "It seems like Ak is imitating Pawan Singh here. But the difference is that Pawan's songs are actually catchy. This song is not." Another comment read, "Pawan sanghification of Akshay Kumar." Some viewers didn’t agree with the song’s treatment either. A comment read, "Bhojpurification of bollywood needs to be stopped😭😭."

However, several fans were really digging the vibe of the song. A fan wrote, "This is crazy AF but I'm liking where this film is heading. I hope it goes all the way. Brainrot is fun when does right." Another fan declared, "This movie will be Hit 🎯" One more comment read, "It’s so obviously a spoof of Bhojpuri films, why’s everyone so mad."

About Welcome To The Jungle Welcome To The Jungle stars several actors, including Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), late Pankaj Dheer, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh, and Bhagya Bhanushali.

The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and will release in theatres on June 26.