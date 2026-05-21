After Bhoot Bangla, lyricist and poet Yatindra Mishra teams up with Pritam, Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar for Haiwaan

National Film Award-winning author and poet Yatindra Mishra turned lyricist with filmmaker Priyadarshan’s Bhoot Bangla. His song O Ri O Sanwariya, composed by music director Pritam and filmed on Akshay Kumar, Tabu, and Jisshu Sengupta, was well received. Lyricist Yatindra Mishra during a song writing session with Pritam, Priyadarshan and his assistant Abhilash Nair at Pritam Studio, Mumbai and (inset) a still from song O Ri O Sanwariya. HT City has now exclusively learnt that the lyricist has again teamed up with the same Pritam and Priyadarshan for Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.

“I debuted into Hindi film songwriting with O Ri O Sanwariya, which was on the lines of Mera Dholna (Bhool Bhulaiyaa, 2007) but done in a very different manner. The Haiwaan song is again very different, but it's a beautiful number. More details are awaited, and a formal announcement will be made for the same,” tells the writer of biopics Lata Sur Gatha and Gulzar Saab: Hazaar Rahen Mud Ke Dekheen. Giving insight into how the author and poet turned into a film lyricist, he says, “I have written Ram Tandav (Soor Veer Rang Rag Dheer Veer) for Priyadarshan’s documentary Sabke Ram, which was sung by Malini Awasthi on the music of Kerala-based national award-winning composer Ramesh Narayan. It was after this song that the filmmaker offered him his film song.”