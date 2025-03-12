Singer Javed Ali: Holy month of Ramzan brings out the best in me, there is a freshness in my voice while recording

Singer Javed Ali, who is best known for his soulful roohani songs, feels the holy month of Ramzan brings out the best in him. Singer Javed Ali(Instagram)

“I tell people that you should record me more during Ramzan,” the 42-year-old muses. Ask him why, and he explains, “The texture of the voice changes after one consumes food. So, when we fast during Ramzan, there is a very different roohani (soulful) connection. Kaam aur zyada accha hota hai. I have noticed a kind of freshness in my voice while recording during Ramzan.”

He says it is no coincidence that some of his hits were recorded while he was observing roza: “I recorded the title song of Ishaqzaade (2012), Tu Jo Mila (Bajrangi Bhaijaan, 2015) and Kuch Nahi (Tubelight, 2017) while observing roza. Aur dekho, unn gaano ka kitna asar hai!”

A religious person at heart, Javed tries to observe roza at any cost, even while he is travelling. Though he admits that he faces some challenges while doing so, he takes it all in his stride: “After iftar, when you consume food, your stamina drops. But you have to manage.”

Dwelling on what the holy month means to him, Javed reflects, “It’s tough to define Ramzan ka mauhal aur khushi in words. Many feel we are hungry throughout the day, but it’s nothing like that at all! In fact, we gain more power and control. I feel all rozedars enjoy fasting and doing iftar with family and friends at the dastarkhān with amazing food. I have made a wish to the Almighty that I keep roza, do Namazein and also keep working. And, it’s Allah’s wish that I am able do all of them.”

The singer now enjoys celebrating in Mumbai. “My hometown is Delhi while my parents are from Shahpur (Muzaffarpur, UP). But now, I don’t like anything over and above Mumbai. Roohaniyat jaisa mauhaal latga hai. I stay in Goregoan where I can hear the azaan from mosques, the khau-gali has variety of food so it’s very a happening place,” he signs off.