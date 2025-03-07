Javed Akhtar comes out in support of Mohammed Shami against ‘bigoted idiots’ for not fasting during Ramzan

Mohammed Shami found himself in a soup after he was seen drinking water and not observing a fast while playing in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. His actions came under criticism from religious leader Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi. Now veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar has commented on the ongoing issue, siding with the cricketer in his latest post on X (formerly Twitter). (Also read: Javed Akhtar calls troll ‘neech, liar’ for falsely accusing him of fat-shaming Rohit Sharma: ‘Itne ghatia aadmi kyon ho’) Javed Akhtar has tweeted in support of cricketer Mohammed Shami.

What Javed said about Mohammed Shami

Taking to his X account, Javed Akhtar wrote, “Shami saheb , don’t give a damn to those reactionary bigoted idiots who have any problem with your drinking water in a burning afternoon at a cricket field in Dubai . It is none of their business. You are one of the great Indian team that is making us all proud My best wishes to you and our whole team .”

About the controversy

The All India Muslim Jamaat president labeled Mohammed Shami "a criminal" for not fasting during Ramzan, and stated that his actions were against religious law. "By not keeping ‘Roza,’ he has committed a crime. He should not do this. In the eyes of Shariat, he is a criminal. He will have to answer God," he told ANI.

Other than Javed Akhtar, Shami's cousin, Dr. Mumtaz also came out in support of the cricketer and stated that several Pakistani cricketers have also chosen not to fast while playing. He said, “He is representing the nation. It is disgraceful that such statements are being made about him. We will advise Shami to ignore these distractions and focus on his match on March 9.” Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) chief Rohit Pawar also defended Shami amid the ongoing controversy.

Shami played a crucial role in India's victory over Australia in the tournament's semifinal in Dubai, by scoring 3 wickets for 48 runs in 10 overs.