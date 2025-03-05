Javed Akhtar calls troll ‘neech, liar’ for falsely accusing him of fat-shaming Rohit Sharma: ‘Itne ghatia aadmi kyon ho’

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar recently took to social media to appreciate Virat Kohli’s performance in India’s Champions Trophy semi-final match against Australia. However, he reacted angrily after being falsely accused by a troll of fat-shaming Rohit Sharma. Javed Akhtar slams troll for falsely accusing him of fat-shaming Rohit Sharma.

(Also Read: 'Ab koi doosri pareshani mol lunga': Javed Akhtar reveals his plan after Kangana Ranaut's apology in defamation case)

Javed Akhtar praises Virat

The lyricist praised Virat and congratulated Team India for their victory against Australia on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, “Once again, Virat has proved that he is the strongest pillar of today’s Indian cricket edifice!!! Hats off!!.” One user reacted to the post in the comments section and wrote, “If Virat is the strongest pillar, then who is Rohit Sharma? The heaviest pillar? Shame on you, Javed saab, for fat-shaming the Indian captain.”

Javed slams troll

This enraged Javed, who slammed the troll for the false accusation, replying, “Shut up, you cockroach. I have great respect for Rohit Sharma and all the great Indian cricketers in Test history. What kind of a neech (vile) and pathetic liar are you to claim that I have ever spoken against the dignity of a great player like Rohit? Kabhi socho tum itne ghatia aur ganday aadmi kyon ho (Think about why you are such a lowly and disgusting person).”

This comes after Congress leader Shama Mohamed suggested Indian captain Rohit Sharma should "lose weight" in a tweet. She wrote, "Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsman! He needs to lose weight! And of course, he is the most unimpressive captain India has ever had! What is so world-class about him compared to his predecessors? He is a mediocre captain as well as a mediocre player who got lucky to be the captain of India." Her remarks sparked widespread criticism, leading her to delete the tweet.

When Javed Akhtar slammed troll for communal remarks

Before this, when Javed celebrated India’s victory over Pakistan in the Champions Trophy, he faced communal remarks from trolls. One person wrote, “Javed, Babar ka baap Kohli hai (Kohli is Babar's father). Say, ‘Jai Shree Ram.’" Javed responded, "Main toh sirf yeh kahoonga ke tum ek neech insaan ho aur neech hi maroge. Tum kya jano desh prem kya hota hai (I will only say that you are a petty person and will die petty too. What do you know about love for the nation?).”

India secured their place in the Champions Trophy final after their thrilling victory over Australia in the semi-final. With Virat Kohli scoring a half-century, Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya delivering stunning innings, and KL Rahul sealing the win with a six, India is now set to play the final on March 9.