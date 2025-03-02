Anushka Sharma left disappointed, shocked after Virat Kohli's early dismissal during India vs New Zealand match. Watch

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is currently in Dubai to watch the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy match. However, the actor was left disappointed after her husband, Virat Kohli—who had scored a century in the previous match—was dismissed early, managing only 11 runs. Her reaction has now surfaced on the internet. Anushka Sharma reacts to Virat Kohli's early dismissal.

(Also Read: Anushka Sharma back to Mumbai from Alibaug, but without Virat Kohli. Watch)

Anushka's reaction

ICC Hindi's official Instagram page shared a video of Virat's wicket in the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy match. In the video, after scoring 11 runs off 14 balls, Kohli lost his wicket when Glenn Phillips made a stunning jump to catch the ball, sending the former skipper back to the dressing room.

The catch-out was not only a disappointment for cricket fans but also for Virat's wife, actor Anushka, who was watching the match from the stands. She was seen holding her head in shock as Virat walked back to the dressing room. She was also seen murmuring something to her friends in the stands. The actor was dressed in a blue and white striped shirt.

Anushka on Virat's century during Ind vs Pak match

Anushka was absent from the high-voltage India vs Pakistan match, which was held in Dubai last Sunday. During that match, Virat not only scored a century but also led Team India to victory. As soon as the match ended, Virat was seen kissing his wedding ring, which he was wearing on a chain around his neck. Later, several photos of the cricketer surfaced online, leading fans to speculate that he was on a video call with his wife.

Anushka also took to Instagram Stories, sharing a picture of Virat in his Indian jersey and adding a heart emoji along with two folded hands emojis.

Meanwhile, the actor has been away from the film industry for a long time. She has been living a life away from the limelight, raising her children, Vamika and Akaay. Her biographical film Chakda 'Xpress, which is based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, is yet to be released.