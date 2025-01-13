Anushka Sharma back to Mumbai from Alibaug, but without Virat Kohli. Watch

Actor Anushka Sharma recently enjoyed a brief weekend escape to Alibaug with her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli. However, when she returned to Mumbai early Monday morning, she was spotted travelling solo, without Virat by her side. Also read: ‘She was so happy’: Woman’s reaction on spotting Virat-Anushka in Mumbai is viral. Watch For her return, Anushka Sharma opted for a relaxed ensemble.

Anushka back in Mumbai

The couple had made the trip to Alibaug on Sunday, but it seems Anushka headed back to the city without her husband. Anushka was spotted returning to Mumbai on early Monday morning.

On Monday, Anushka was clicked arriving at the Gateway of India via a speed boat. For her casual outing, she opted for a relaxed ensemble consisting of a black t-shirt paired with white pyjamas. Adding a touch of glamour to her laid-back look, she wore trendy sunglasses and carried a sleek black bag.

In a video, which has surfaced on social media, Anushka is seen hastily making her way into the hotel located opposite the Gateway of India, bypassing the photographers who greeted her with a cheerful "good morning". As she rushed past, she eventually acknowledged the photographers with a "thank you" gesture, signalling them to stop taking her pictures.

The weekend escape

On Sunday, Anushka and Virat travelled from Mumbai to Alibaug. Several videos and pictures of the couple emerged on social media platforms. In a clip, the duo got out of their car at the Gateway of India. They walked towards the jetty as the paparazzi greeted them. Anushka and Virat were seen engrossed in a conversation while waiting for the boat. He also held her by her shoulder as they spoke with each other. For the travel day, Anushka wore a white T-shirt under a striped blue shirt, black shorts and red shoes. She also opted for dark sunglasses. Virat wore a black outfit, a white cap and shoes.