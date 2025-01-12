Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli travel to Alibaug from Mumbai, chat as they wait for boat. Watch

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli on Sunday travelled from Mumbai to Alibaug. Several videos and pictures of the couple emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli visit Premanand Maharaj with Vamika-Akaay; their guru is emotional on seeing couple's faith) Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted in Mumbai.

Anushka and Virat travel to Alibaug

In a clip, the duo got out of their car at the Gateway of India. They walked towards the jetty as the paparazzi greeted them. As they waited for the boat, Anushka and Virat shared a conversation.

He also held her on her shoulder as they spoke with each other. For the travel, Anushka wore a white T-shirt under a striped blue shirt, black shorts and red shoes. She also opted dark sunglasses. Virat wore a black outfit, a white cap and shoes.

Anushka and Virat visited spiritual leader recently

Recently, Anushka and Virat, along with their two children--Vamika and Akaay, visited renowned spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj at Vrindavan Dham. A video of their visit surfaced on social media platforms. It showed the couple seeking blessings from the spiritual guru and engaging in a conversation with him.

In the videos circulating on the internet, Anushka, while conversing with guru Premanand, said, "Last time we came, I had some questions in my mind. I thought I would ask something, but everyone sitting there had already asked similar things. It felt like I was speaking with you within our own heads. The next day, I would open Ekantik Vartalap (Premanand's sermons streamed online), and someone would be asking the same question. I would like to ask you to give us prem-bhakti (divine love)."

While Anushka carried their younger child, Akaay, Virat held their daughter, Vamika. This visit marked the second time the couple has visited Premanand Ji. Their first visit was in January 2023. The couple has also attended several kirtans together, including one in London and another in Mumbai last October.

About Virat and Anushka

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in Italy. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021. The couple was tight-lipped about their second pregnancy. On February 15, 2024, they became parents to son Akaay.