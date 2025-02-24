Did Virat Kohli video call Anushka Sharma right after India's victory against Pakistan? Fans think so

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli never hesitates to show his love for his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, publicly. While Anushka wasn’t present in the stadium to witness Virat’s match-winning century against Pakistan in the recent Champions Trophy match, she shared her excitement on social media. Now, fans have dug out photos of Virat engrossed in his phone soon after the grand win, speculating that he was on a video call with his wife. Fans think Virat Kohli video called Anushka Sharma right after India's win against Pakistan.

Virat on video call with Anushka

Several X users shared screenshots of Virat using his phone minutes after his century against Pakistan, convinced that he had video-called Anushka to share the happy moment. One of his fans posted a screengrab of the moment on X and wrote, “Virat Kohli talking with his family on a video call.” Another tweeted, “SWEET FAMILY MOMENT! – Virat Kohli shares a heartwarming video call with his loved ones.” Calling it the “cutest moment of the day,” another X user wrote, “VIRAT KOHLI’S SPECIAL MOMENT! King Kohli spotted talking with his family on a video call after his match-winning century!”

Anushka's reaction to Virat's 51st century

Soon after finishing the game in style with a match-winning boundary, Virat Kohli was seen kissing his wedding ring, which he was wearing on a chain around his neck. The cricketer’s gesture was loved by fans, who couldn’t stop praising him. Anushka also took to Instagram, and while sharing a joyous photo of her husband, reacted with a heart emoji and two folded hands emojis.

Bollywood praises Virat

Bollywood also praised Virat’s stellar performance in the match, as India secured a six-wicket victory against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy. Virat smashed his 51st ODI century, steering the team to a comfortable chase of 241 runs. Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram and wrote, “Record breaker, record maker.”

Sidharth Malhotra also wrote, “Congratulations Team India on a fantastic win! A dominant performance from start to finish. Well played.” Chiranjeevi, who was also in Dubai for the match, wrote on X, “Hurrahhhhhh!!! India spectacularly triumphs over Pakistan!!! What a match!!!! It’s been absolutely electrifying watching this super thrilling match live with some dear friends!!! Kudos to the entire team!!!”