Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Anushka Sharma is pure sunshine in regal ethnic look: See all the photos of her yellow lehenga that costs 1.6 lakh

BySanya Panwar
Jan 27, 2025 10:10 AM IST

We are basking in the glow of Anushka Sharma's yellow lehenga look just by looking at it. The actor wore a Mahima Mahajan design.

For a recent ad campaign, actor Anushka Sharma wore the perfect yellow lehenga. The mother-of-two was a ray of pure sunshine in a gorgeous Mahima Mahajan lehenga that sells for 1.6 lakh on the designer's website. Find out more about Anushka's hand-embroidered lehenga and choli set that she wore with a matching heavy dupatta. Also read | Anushka Sharma makes a stylish return from Alibaug in quirky leopard-print jeans. And they cost just 4,600

If you are a bride looking for pre-wedding lehenga options, take inspiration from Anushka Sharma and opt for a yellow shade that complements your skin tone. (Instagram/ mahimamahajanofficial)
If you are a bride looking for pre-wedding lehenga options, take inspiration from Anushka Sharma and opt for a yellow shade that complements your skin tone. (Instagram/ mahimamahajanofficial)

What Anushka Sharma wore

Anushka just wore one of the most intricate, look-at-me ethnic looks we've ever seen on her (her street style is certainly nothing to downplay either). The actor emitted sunshine and ethereal outfit vibes in a golden lehenga from Mahima Mahajan's Fitoor autumn/winter 2024 collection.

The designer lehenga set had intricate embroidery featuring gold and silver threads and hand-embellished mirrors in various shapes and sizes. The floral motifs created with delicate embroidery in shades of pastel pink and green and the mirror work added a touch of glamour and sophistication to Anushka's ethnic look.

Anushka accessorised her lehenga perfectly

Anushka wore a statement kundan necklace and elegant earrings with green stones to match her outfit's colours and embellishments. The actor opted for a sleek low bun to showcase her jewellery and outfit. As for makeup, she went with soft nude lip, bright eyeshadow, and defined brows for a radiant yet dewy look.

Fashion inspiration for brides

If you are a bride looking for pre-wedding lehenga options, take inspiration from Anushka and opt for a yellow shade that complements your skin tone. Golden yellows look great on medium to dark skin tones, while soft, buttery yellows suit fair skin tones. Wear a yellow lehenga with intricate embroidery, zari work, or mirror work to enhance the overall look.

Like Anushka, add a statement piece of jewellery, like a bold necklace or earrings, to draw attention to your face. Opt for soft, natural makeup to complement the bright yellow lehenga. Choose a hairstyle that showcases your face and the intricate details of the lehenga. A sleek bun or a braided updo would be perfect.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On