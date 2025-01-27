Anushka Sharma is pure sunshine in regal ethnic look: See all the photos of her yellow lehenga that costs 1.6 lakh

What Anushka Sharma wore

Anushka just wore one of the most intricate, look-at-me ethnic looks we've ever seen on her (her street style is certainly nothing to downplay either). The actor emitted sunshine and ethereal outfit vibes in a golden lehenga from Mahima Mahajan's Fitoor autumn/winter 2024 collection.

The designer lehenga set had intricate embroidery featuring gold and silver threads and hand-embellished mirrors in various shapes and sizes. The floral motifs created with delicate embroidery in shades of pastel pink and green and the mirror work added a touch of glamour and sophistication to Anushka's ethnic look.

Anushka accessorised her lehenga perfectly

Anushka wore a statement kundan necklace and elegant earrings with green stones to match her outfit's colours and embellishments. The actor opted for a sleek low bun to showcase her jewellery and outfit. As for makeup, she went with soft nude lip, bright eyeshadow, and defined brows for a radiant yet dewy look.

Fashion inspiration for brides

If you are a bride looking for pre-wedding lehenga options, take inspiration from Anushka and opt for a yellow shade that complements your skin tone. Golden yellows look great on medium to dark skin tones, while soft, buttery yellows suit fair skin tones. Wear a yellow lehenga with intricate embroidery, zari work, or mirror work to enhance the overall look.

Like Anushka, add a statement piece of jewellery, like a bold necklace or earrings, to draw attention to your face. Opt for soft, natural makeup to complement the bright yellow lehenga. Choose a hairstyle that showcases your face and the intricate details of the lehenga. A sleek bun or a braided updo would be perfect.