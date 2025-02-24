Javed Akhtar skewers trolls for communal remarks on 'Virat Kohli zindabad' tweet: ‘Tum neech insaan ho, neech hi maroge’

Javed Akhtar, like the rest of the country, expressed his happiness after India defeated Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. However, the lyricist got angry and vehemently criticised a person who made communal comments over his social media post praising Virat Kohli. (Also Read | Anushka Sharma is all hearts for Virat Kohli's match-winning hundred in India vs Pakistan match; see post) Javed Akhtar had tweeted about Virat Kohli.

How Javed Akhtar lauded Virat Kohli

After Team India's win, Javed Akhtar shared a post on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, "Virat Kohli, zindabad (long live)!!! We all are so so so proud of you !!!" A person reacted, "Javed. Babar ka baap Kohli hai (Kohli is Babar's father). Bolo (say), Jai Shree Ram."

Javed lashes out at troll

Javed replied, "Maen to sirf yeh kahoonga ke tum eik neech insaan ho aur neech hi marogay. Tum kya jano desh prem kya hota hai (I want to say that you are a petty person and you will die petty too. What do you know about love for the nation)."

Another person asked, "Aaj suraj kaha se nikla. Andar se dukh hoga apko to (Where from did the sun rise today? You must be feeling sad)."

Javed responded, "Beta jab tumhare baap dada angrez ke jootay chaat rahe thay tab mere aazadi ke liye jai aur kala paani mein thay. Meri ragon mein desh premion ka khoon hai aur tumhari ragon mein angrez ke naukaron ka khoon hai. Iss anter ko bhoolo nahin (Son, when your father and grandfather were licking the boots of the British, at that time mine were in jail and Kaala Paani (a prison in Port Blair). I have the blood of patriots in my veins, you have the blood of British servants in your veins. Don't forget that difference)."

Javed has previously also replied to vile and bigoted comments on his faith and religion (when he actually identifies as an atheist).

About India vs Pakistan match

Many other celebrities also lauded Team India and Virat Kohli. Actor Anushka Sharma showered love on her husband after he broke multiple records in the match. She shared a photo of Virat that featured his thumbs-up hand gesture on the screen. Virat scored a not-out 100 in 111 balls.

The Indian cricket team ended up winning the high-profile ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match against Pakistan by a margin of six wickets at the Dubai International Stadium. It unofficially knocked Pakistan out of the tournament.