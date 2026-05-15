Welcome To The Jungle teaser: No animals harmed, just the actors

After a long wait, the makers of Akshay Kumar-led Welcome To The Jungle have unveiled the first teaser of the film, and it looks like a laugh riot is coming the audience’s way. The film, which has faced significant production delays, will now hit theatres on June 26. It is directed by Ahmed Khan. Welcome To The Jungle will release on June 26.

Welcome To The Jungle teaser The teaser begins with a crowd crossing the LoC amid heavy military presence. It then transports the audience to a ‘dangerous’ film shoot set in a jungle. Paresh Rawal calls “action” as Suniel Shetty hits Akshay Kumar with a big hammer, injuring his feet. Suniel is also seen falling from a height. The tagline reads, “Real danger and real idiots.” All the cast members are seen entering the jungle with guns, dressed in army outfits as they shoot the film, unaware that ‘real danger’ is lurking just behind. What follows is the group coming face-to-face with a giant gorilla, getting thrashed around and more chaos unfolding.