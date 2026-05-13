Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle to recreate songs Uncha Lamba Kad and Welcome title track: Report

After Bhooth Bangla, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for another big entertainer with Welcome To The Jungle. With the upcoming comedy film, the makers are clearly leaning into nostalgia as they prepare to revive the popular comedy universe for both old fans and a younger audience. Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To Jungle to recreate two old songs. (Instagram)

The iconic songs are getting a fresh update The original Welcome, released in 2007, became a hit not just for its comedy but also for its music. Songs like Uncha Lamba Kad, featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, remain fan favourites even today and continue to trend on social media and playlists.

Now, according to Pinkvilla, the upcoming film plans to recreate both Uncha Lamba Kad and the Welcome title song with a modern touch while keeping the original energy intact. The recreated versions are expected to blend nostalgia with a fresh visual and musical style suited for the new film.

The report also suggests that the film will feature around four to five songs in total, including the recreated tracks along with original songs composed specifically for the jungle adventure comedy.

Akshay Kumar had already teased fans Interestingly, fans had already gotten a small hint about the recreated version of Uncha Lamba Kad last year when Akshay Kumar shared a fun teaser video with Disha Patani. At the time, the actor had also given a sweet shoutout to Katrina Kaif, calling her the queen of the original song.