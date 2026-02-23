Rajpal Yadav begins shoot for Welcome to the Jungle after release from Tihar jail in ₹9 crore debt case

Actor Rajpal Yadav is resuming shoot days after his release from Tihar jail. The actor was granted interim bail on February 16 in connection with a case involving a ₹9 crore debt and a series of cheque bounces. During the period when the actor was in jail, several Bollywood celebrities reportedly stepped forward to help him financially settle his dues. Rajpal Yadav had surrendered to the Tihar jail authorities in connection with a series of cheque-bounce cases. (PTI)

Rajpal resumes film shoot The latest update from news agency ANI on Monday states that, according to Rajpal Yadav's team, the actor began filming shortly after reaching Mumbai. He is also scheduled to hold a press conference in the city on February 28.

After his release from Tihar, Rajpal was seen addressing his arrest and sharing his gratitude. He was surrounded by lawyers and took time to add that he will be grateful for all the support for him. He said, "I will complete 30 years in Bollywood in Mumbai in 2027. People from all over the country, children, old and young, are with me... The way the entire country and the world, my Bollywood, has loved me, if there are any allegations against me, I am available to answer. Thank you, High Court..."

About Rajpal Yadav’s debt case The actor was sent to jail in a decade-old case related to the non-repayment of a loan amounting to ₹9 crore. In 2010, Rajpal had borrowed ₹5 crore from Delhi-based Murali Pvt Ltd for his directorial venture Ata Pata Laapata. After the film failed at the box office, he was unable to repay the loan. Subsequently, seven cheques issued by the actor were dishonoured, leading to legal action.

In 2018, a magistrate’s court convicted Rajpal and his wife, Radha, under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, sentencing him to six months of simple imprisonment. In 2024, the court suspended his sentence and directed him to take “sincere and genuine steps” to clear the outstanding dues, which had by then risen to ₹ 9 crore.

On February 2, 2026, the Delhi High Court directed Rajpal to surrender after he informed the court that he did not have the means to repay the amount. He subsequently surrendered and was sent to Tihar Jail.

During his jail term, Sonu Sood publicly offered financial assistance and also signed Rajpal for an upcoming project with a token remuneration, urging others in the industry to extend support. Following this, Rajpal’s manager revealed that Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan and others had come forward to help him.