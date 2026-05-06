Akshay Kumar undergoes eye surgery in Mumbai after wrapping up schedule for his next film, here are the details

Actor Akshay Kumar has had a busy 2026 so far. After delivering a hit with Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla, he embarked upon the shoot of his next with filmmaker Anees Bazmee. But we have learnt that after such hectic commitments, he has finally found the time for something important. Akshay Kumar

He has undergone an eye surgery. A source tells us, “It was a minor surgery which took place on the morning of May 6, Wednesday. It was for vision correction. Akshay will now take a break and recuperate since he has also finished the Keralam schedule of his next film with Anees, which also stars Vidya Balan and Raashii Khanna.”