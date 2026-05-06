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    Akshay Kumar undergoes eye surgery in Mumbai after wrapping up schedule for his next film, here are the details

    Actor Akshay Kumar is set to take a small break for health reasons- he has undergone an eye surgery in Mumbai.

    Published on: May 06, 2026 5:22 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    Actor Akshay Kumar has had a busy 2026 so far. After delivering a hit with Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla, he embarked upon the shoot of his next with filmmaker Anees Bazmee. But we have learnt that after such hectic commitments, he has finally found the time for something important.

    Akshay Kumar
    Akshay Kumar

    He has undergone an eye surgery. A source tells us, “It was a minor surgery which took place on the morning of May 6, Wednesday. It was for vision correction. Akshay will now take a break and recuperate since he has also finished the Keralam schedule of his next film with Anees, which also stars Vidya Balan and Raashii Khanna.”

    One of the busiest actors in the industry, the 58-year-old also has Welcome To The Jungle, Haiwaan, Golmaal 5 and the Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat in his kitty.

    • Rishabh Suri
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Rishabh Suri

      Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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    News/Htcity/Cinema/Akshay Kumar Undergoes Eye Surgery In Mumbai After Wrapping Up Schedule For His Next Film, Here Are The Details
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Akshay Kumar Undergoes Eye Surgery In Mumbai After Wrapping Up Schedule For His Next Film, Here Are The Details
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