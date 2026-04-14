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    Akshay Kumar says son Aarav was ‘terrified’ of Vidya Balan for six years after watching Bhool Bhulaiyaa: He got scarred

    Actor Vidya Balan's portrayal of Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa continues to haunt viewers, including Akshay Kumar's son, who was scared to meet her for years.

    Published on: Apr 14, 2026 4:09 PM IST
    By Rishabh Suri
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    Actor Vidya Balan, as Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), had spooked viewers upon it's release. A massive success because of the horror-comedy combo, it continues to spook those who watch even today. It seems, even Akshay Kumar's son Aarav, 23, was not spared!

    Akshay Kumar's son Aarav was spooked by Vidya Balan's role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa
    Akshay Kumar's son Aarav was spooked by Vidya Balan's role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa

    In a chat with Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor, Entertainment and Lifestyle, at HT City Stars In The City, Akshay made the revelation. He said, “I was talking to my son recently, he told me that when he saw Bhool Bhulaiyaa for the first time, he couldn't speak to Vidya Balan for six years! Voh Vidya se darta tha. Voh ghar par aayi thi, usse ek baar milne ko taiyaar hi nahi tha, uski aankhon mein dekhne ko bhi taiyaar nahi tha. I had to nurture and tell him for six years ‘Yeh Vidya Balan hai beta, yeh bahot achhi hai’ He said ‘no dad, I don’t want to meet her' He had got scarred!”

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa, a psychological thriller, had Vidya playing the role of Avni, who seemingly gets possessed by a ghost haunting a haveli. However, she is ultimately revealed to be suffering from dissociative identity disorder. Her portrayal of such a complicated character fetched her praise. Akshay and Vidya are reuniting for filmmaker Anees Bazmee's next.

    Bhooth Bangla, releasing in theatres on April 16 with paid previews, stars Akshay with Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav and late Asrani.

    • Rishabh Suri
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Rishabh Suri

      Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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    Home/Htcity/Cinema/Akshay Kumar Says Son Aarav Was ‘terrified’ Of Vidya Balan For Six Years After Watching Bhool Bhulaiyaa: He Got Scarred
    Home/Htcity/Cinema/Akshay Kumar Says Son Aarav Was ‘terrified’ Of Vidya Balan For Six Years After Watching Bhool Bhulaiyaa: He Got Scarred
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