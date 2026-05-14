JK Maxx Paints launches new campaign “Maxx Karo, Relax Karo” featuring Akshay Kumar

JK Maxx Paints, backed by JK Cement Limited, has launched its new brand campaign, “Maxx Karo, Relax Karo”, featuring its brand ambassador, Akshay Kumar. This marks the next phase of growth for the brand through its collaboration with the Bollywood superstar. It also builds on the foundation established by its flagship product JK Wallmaxx Putty. The campaign addresses common homeowner challenges while promoting reliable products, ensuring ease and confidence in home improvement. The integrated campaign will be showcased across various media platforms. (JK Maxx Paints)

The campaign addresses one of the most common yet overlooked challenges homeowners face - the confusion associated with painting their homes. From selecting the right products to ensuring durability, finish, and future performance, the process often becomes overwhelming. With the “Maxx Karo, Relax Karo” campaign, JK Maxx Paints aims to simplify home improvement by providing dependable products that give homeowners confidence in their results.

Conceptualised in a light-hearted and humorous tone, the new TVC film showcases social gatherings where Akshay Kumar plays the host who responds to every question, no matter how unrelated, with the same answer: “JK Maxx”. This creates confusion among his friends, while his wife appears to understand the reason behind it. A flashback then reveals his own home painting experience, where every recommendation for putty, primer, and paint leads back to JK Maxx. The brand is suggested so frequently that it becomes his automatic response .

JK Maxx Paints offers a complete wall solution across every stage, from surface preparation to the final coat, ensuring performance and ease for homeowners. Through this campaign, Akshay Kumar represents the brand's focus on reliability, suggesting that choosing the right products can make the painting process more straightforward..

Commenting on the campaign, Nitish Chopra, Business Head – White Cement and Paints said, “Consumers today are often faced with too many choices when it comes to home beautification products - from selecting the right putty and primer, to selecting the right paint. With ‘Maxx Karo, Relax Karo’ campaign, our focus is on simplifying this decision-making process by offering a complete, end-to-end solution backed by the trusted legacy of JK WallMaxX Putty and JK WhiteMaxX Cement. With this campaign, JKMaxx Paints is reinforcing the promise of reliability, consistency, and performance across every stage of the painting journey, so consumers don’t have to second-guess their choices. Akshay Kumar’s credibility and mass appeal perfectly embody these values, helping us bring our message of credibility, trust and simplicity to homes across India.”

“We understand that painting a home is an emotional journey, and today’s consumers are looking for reliability, and results they can feel confident about. With ‘Maxx Karo, Relax Karo’ campaign, JK Maxx Paints aims to offer that reassurance, helping homeowners make choices with ease. Having Akshay Kumar as the face of the campaign adds to the brand’s credibility and relatability. We are confident that this light-hearted narrative will connect well with consumers, influencers and channel partners alike,” said. Amandeep Malhari- Head of Marketing, – White Cement and Paints.

The integrated campaign will be rolled out across television, OTT, CTV, digital, social media, outdoor, and retail touchpoints.

For more information, please visit the JK Maxx Paints website - https://jkmaxxpaints.com/

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.