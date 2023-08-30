Akshay Kumar greets fans with folded hands, waves at them as he rides motorcycle in Sitapur. Watch

Actor Akshay Kumar is currently in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh for the shoot of his new film. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), news agency ANI posted a video. On Tuesday, he was spotted riding a motorcycle on the open ground amidst heavy security. (Also Read | Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 becomes 4th highest grossing adult film of Bollywood)

A sea of fans thronged the ground in order to catch a glimpse of the actor. Akshay waved at his fans while riding the bike. He could not meet them personally as they were standing behind the fence.

Akshay, however, later parked his motorcycle and folded his hands facing his fans. In the clip, Akshay wore a white and blue white striped shirt, denims and shoes. He also wore dark sunglasses.

Reportedly, Akshay is shooting for the film titled Sky Force in Uttar Pradesh. However, the actor is yet to announce the film officially.

Akshay is riding high on the success of OMG 2. The film has become the fourth highest-grossing adult film in Bollywood after beating Riteish Deshmukh's Grand Masti. It has minted over ₹130 crore at the box office.

Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 is a sequel to the 2012 film OMG: Oh My God. In the film, Akshay essays the role of Lord Shiva's messenger. The film advocates normalising sex education. It also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam.

Apart from this, Akshay also has the yet-to-be-titled Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru which is all set to hit the theatres in February 2024. The film also stars Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

Akshay will also be seen in the action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff. It is all set to hit the theatres on Eid 2024.

