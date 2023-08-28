Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 becomes 4th highest grossing adult film of Bollywood after beating Riteish Deshmukh's Grand Masti

Adult certification does not seem to be a barrier for Oh My God 2 (OMG 2) as the Akshay Kumar-starrer continues to perform well at the domestic box office, earning ₹135.9 crore nett, so far, according to Sacnilk.com. As per box office numbers compiled by a Koimoi.com report, OMG 2 has become the fourth highest grossing Bollywood film with adult certification. The highest grossing adult movie of Bollywood is the 2019 film Kabir Singh. Also read: Akshay Kumar on OMG 2 getting A certification from CBFC OMG 2's poster featuring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi (left); Grand Masti was an adult-comedy that was released in 2013.

5 highest grossing Hindi adult films

As per the portal, Kabir Singh's lifetime collection stands at ₹278.2 crore nett in India. Shahid Kapoor was seen in the film alongside Kiara Advani. Kabir Singh was a remake of the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role, which was also directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

The Kashmir Files is directed by Vivek Agnihotri and stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar and others.

The second highest grossing adult film of Bollywood after Kabir Singh is The Kashmir Files, which was released last year. The Vivek Agnihotri directorial features Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi and reportedly collected ₹252.5 crore nett in India.

The Kashmir Files was recently announced as the winner of the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration at the 69th National Film Awards. The film was a commercial success, but was slammed by some for allegedly fanning communal sentiments.

The story of The Kerala Story revolves around the lives of three girls, who narrate their ordeal of being forced to join terrorist outfit ISIS.

Another adult Hindi film that was a box office hit – making more than ₹238 crore nett in India – but was criticised for perpetuating negative stereotypes of Muslims was The Kerala Story. Kerala’s chief minister, Pinarayi Vijayan had also called the story 'fake' after the filmmakers had initially attempted to present the movie as based on a true story of three women from the southern state, who were allegedly lured into converting to Islam and trafficked into joining the terror outfit ISIS.

Rounding up the top 5 with ₹102.5 crore is Grand Masti. The 2013 adult-comedy directed by Indra Kumar was a sequel to the 2004 film Masti. It had Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani reprising their roles from the original.

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in a still from OMG 2.

About OMG 2

OMG 2 is a follow-up to the 2012 film OMG - Oh My God, which featured Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. OMG 2 is directed by Amit Rai and stars Pankaj Tripathi as Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a Shiva devotee, who sues the educational system for deceiving his child.

Akshay stars as the messenger of Lord Shiva and Yami Gautam as an attorney in the film. Arun Govil, Aamir Naik, Fahim Fazli, Vedika Nawani and Parth Siddhpura, among others also feature in the film.

OMG 2's adult certificate

In July it was reported that Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had taken 'preemptive measures' to avoid any backlash over OMG 2 dialogues or scenes. OMG 2 was awarded an A certificate after weeks of speculations as the filmmakers wanted a UA certificate – unrestricted but with a parental discretion advisory for children under 12 years.

Earlier, reports claimed that the CBFC was being extra cautious while reviewing OMG 2 because of the backlash that Adipurush had faced post-release over its dialogues, costumes and 'cartoon-like graphics'. Akshay Kumar had recently joked about how OMG 2 got an A certificate from the CBFC, and said the film should actually be shown in schools.

