Akshay Kumar on OMG 2 getting A certification from CBFC: ‘Adult film jo teenagers ke liye bani hai’

Oh My God 2 (OMG 2) makers dropped a video of actor Akshay Kumar visiting a theatre and interacting with the audience after the screening of his latest film. After asking people about the film, Akshay Kumar joked about how OMG 2 got an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and said the film should be shown in schools. Akshay is seen playing a character inspired by Lord Shiva in the movie that was released on Friday. Also read: Pankaj Tripathi is disappointed that target audience won't watch film, hopes for changes in CBFC Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in a still from OMG 2.

Akshay, who was dressed in black, said, “Kaisi lagi aap logo ko movie? Pehli adult film hai jo teenagers ke liye bani hai. Actually yeh sab schools mein dikhani chahiye, lekin aap sab entertain huye nah? Bahut acha laga, bahut-bahut shukriya aap log aye dekhne (How did you find the film? This is the first adult film that has been made specifically for teenagers. It should be actually shown in schools, but at least you all got entertained watching it. I am very happy you came to watch the film).”

OMG 2's adult certificate

In July it was reported that CBFC had taken 'preemptive measures' to avoid any backlash over Oh My God 2 dialogues or scenes. Recently, OMG 2 was awarded an A certificate after weeks of speculations that the filmmakers wanted a UA certificate – unrestricted but with a parental discretion advisory for children under 12 years

Earlier, reports claimed that the CBFC was being extra cautious while reviewing OMG 2 because of the backlash that Adipurush faced post-release. Om Raut's Adipurush was mired in controversies after it was released in June. The film featuring Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Laxman, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, faced criticism over its dialogues, costumes and 'cartoon-like graphics'.

About OMG 2

OMG 2 is a follow-up to the 2012 film OMG - Oh My God, which featured Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal and was directed by Umesh Shukla. OMG 2 is directed by Amit Rai and stars Pankaj Tripathi as Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a devoted Shiva devotee, who sues the educational system for deceiving his child.

Akshay stars as the messenger of Lord Shiva and Yami Gautam as an attorney aid Pankaj in his case. Arun Govil, Aamir Naik, Fahim Fazli, Vedika Nawani and Parth Siddhpura, among others also feature in the film.

