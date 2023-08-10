OMG 2: Pankaj Tripathi is disappointed that target audience won't watch film, hopes for changes in CBFC

Pankaj Tripathi has expressed his disappointment over the A certificate that has been awarded to his upcoming film OMG 2. Speaking with the media at a promotional event for the movie, he said that the film is meant for the age group of 12 - 17 years. Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 also features Yami Gautam and Akshay Kumar, and is slated for a theatrical release on August 11. A DNA report quoted Pankaj from the event as saying that he was surprised to see the film getting an A certificate. (Also read: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2 gets certification for 12+ in UAE, Oman) OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, is slated to release on August 11.

Pankaj's disappointment

"When we got an A certificate, we got surprised. This is because while making a film, we know whether or not a film will get an A certificate, (for example,) Gangs Of Wasseypur. When we were making it, we knew that it will get an Adults Only certificate. However, when we were making OMG 2, we didn't think that it will get such a rating. Iss film ko A milna, surprise tha humare liye. Thoda malaal hua ki jis age-group ko yeh film dekhni chaiye, 12-17 saal ke, woh nahi dekh payenge (For me it was a surprise. I was a bit disappointed, as the target age group of 12-17 years old won't be able to see the film)."

He added, "I think we should have something between U/A and A category. Just like Censor has brought Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill into the act. Hopefully, they also bring a few changes in Censor certification. Afsoos yehi hai ki jinko dekhni chaiye film, woh nahi dekh payenge (It is sad that the very people for whom we made the film, won't be able to watch it)."

Yami on OMG 2-Gadar 2box office clash

At the promotional event, Yami Gautam also shared her views on the box office clash that OMG 2 has with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. Claiming that she owns a picture of Sunny's handpump scene from Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Yami said that she is a huge fan of the actor and so is everyone else. Wishing Gadar 2 all the best, she added, “Gadar 2 has its own audience, we have our own audience. I hope the audience watches both films. Just like the recent two Hollywood films (Barbie and Oppenheimer) released on the same day. They both did really well and had their own audience. So I hope the same happens here.”

OMG 2 was awarded an A certificate after weeks of speculations that the filmmakers wanted a UA certificate. Reports claimed that the CBFC was being extra cautious while reviewing OMG 2 because of the backlash that Adipurush faced post-release.

More about OMG 2

Akshay plays a messenger of God Shiva in OMG 2 which has been directed by Amit Rai. Pankaj plays a devotee and Yami essays the role of a lawyer in the film.

OMG 2 is a sequel to the 2012 film OMG which was directed by Umesh Shukla. It featured Akshay as Lord Krishna and Paresh Rawal was a businessman fighting a legal battle against God.

The new film features Yami as a lawyer opposite Pankaj - a Shiva devotee - who fights for his teen son. Akshay plays the role of a messenger of Lord Shiva.

