Gangs of Wasseypur characters channel Barbie vibes in these AI images

The film Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, hit theatres on July 21. It has since sparked a pink frenzy among moviegoers who are dressing up in different shades of pink to watch the film. Many fans are even imagining their favourite celebrities in the world of Barbie. Jumping on the bandwagon, an AI artist imagined the Gangs of Wasseypur characters in the Barbie universe. And the blend of Barbie’s whimsical world with the gritty Gangs of Wasseypur characters is nothing short of stunning. The image shows Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rajkummar Rao dressed in pink. (Instagram/@ifp.world)

“Gangs of Wasseypur characters in a Barbie World,” reads a part of the caption posted alongside AI-generated images on the Instagram page of IFP - a Mumbai-based festival for creative and cultural things. The stunning images, created by AI artist Shahid SK, depict popular characters from Anurag Kashyap’s directorial in a Barbie-themed universe. The post features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Huma Qureshi, Manoj Bajpayee and other characters in shades of pink that perfectly match the Barbie world aesthetic.

Take a look at the Gangs of Wasseypur characters painted in pink right here:

The post was shared on July 13 on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 8,800 hearts from people. Many couldn’t resist sharing their thoughts in the comments section after looking at their favourite Gangs of Wasseypur character(s) in the Barbie world.

Check out a few reactions to the AI-generated images of Gangs of Wasseypur characters dressed in pink:

An Instagram user dropped Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s famous dialogue with a Barbie twist: “Barbie ka… Ken ka... Sabka badla lega tera Faizal! Btw Nawaz bhai can pull any look!” “Gangs of wonderland,” commented another. “Definite is missing,” pointed a third. A fourth shared, “I love the colour theory.” “This is amazing,” posted a fifth. Many even reacted to the pictures using love-struck and fire emoticons. What are your thoughts on these AI-generated images?

