Kabir Singh box office collection day 22: Shahid Kapoor film crosses Rs 250 crore

Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor in the title role, has crossed the Rs 250 crore mark. The film entered its fourth week on Friday but continues to remain steady at the box office.

The film collected Rs 2.54 crore on day 22 which takes its total to Rs 252 crore. Sharing the box office figures of the film, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “KabirSingh stays strong, despite #Super30 making a dent in biz [multiplexes specifically]... [Week 4] Fri 2.54 cr. Total: ₹ 252.14 cr. India biz.”

#KabirSingh stays strong, despite #Super30 making a dent in biz [multiplexes specifically]... [Week 4] Fri 2.54 cr. Total: ₹ 252.14 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 13, 2019

The film is the biggest solo film of Shahid’s film career. His last film Padmaavat had collected over Rs 300 crore at the domestic box office but was a multi-starrer with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in prominent roles. It also surpassed this year’s highest grosser, Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike which collected Rs 245 crore at the domestic box office.

The film now faces competition from Hrithik Roshan’s film, Super 30 which released this Friday with estimated opening collections of around Rs 11.50 crore.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15 has also entered its third week and has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark. Taran updated the box office collections of the film on Twitter. He wrote, “Article15 begins Week 3 on a steady note... [Week 3] Fri 1.25 cr. Total: ₹ 53.68 cr. India biz.”

#Article15 begins Week 3 on a steady note... [Week 3] Fri 1.25 cr. Total: ₹ 53.68 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 13, 2019

Spider-Man Far From Home is also running in its second week and has collected Rs 63 crore in 8 days, as reported by Boxofficeindia.com.

Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently landed in a major controversy for defending the lead character in the film. Asked about the allegations of toxic masculinity and poor treatment of women in the film during an interview with journalist Anupama Chopra, Vanga said, “When you are deeply in love and deeply connected to a woman (and vice versa), if you don’t have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don’t see anything there.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 13:28 IST