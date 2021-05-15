Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar impressed with fan who spent 'day and night' learning handstand, shares video
bollywood

Akshay Kumar impressed with fan who spent 'day and night' learning handstand, shares video

A fan's attempt at performing a handstand left actor Akshay Kumar impressed. Reacting to the effort, he wrote that it was an example of 'practice makes perfect'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 03:14 PM IST
Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in Sooryavanshi.

Actor Akshay Kumar on Saturday shared words of encouragement for a fan who was inspired to learn the handstand after watching him do it. The fan shared a video of his attempt on Twitter, to which Akshay responded with applause.

The fan wrote alongside his video, "My first handstand video was taken in the year 2018. When I first saw @akshaykumar doing handstand. I learnt day and night and finally here after many days later I made a new one." Akshay wrote back, "Good going Armaan! Glad to know you kept trying, clear example of practice makes perfect."

Akshay was recently hospitalised after testing positive for the coronavirus. He thanked the hospital staff in a tweet on International Nurses Day, and wrote, "When I was hospitalised recently, what totally moved me was the amazing capacity of nurses at work. Selflessly and non-stop. Thank you to the real heroes."

His wife, Twinkle Khanna, recently shot down criticism that the couple isn't doing enough for those affected by the pandemic. "Have donated 100 concentrators toward this cause&in multiple other ways. As I’ve said before, it’s not about me or you but what we can do collectively for those in need. Sad that at this point, instead of pitching in, we expend energy in pulling people down. Stay safe," she wrote. Akshay and Twinkle had donated 25 crore to the PM-CARES relief fund last year.

Also read: Twinkle Khanna defends herself, Akshay Kumar against accusations of not doing enough during pandemic

Akshay has been one of the busiest actors in Bollywood during the pandemic. He completed filming the spy thriller BellBottom in Glasgow last year, after which he worked on Atrangi Re. He had commenced work on Ram Setu when he tested positive. He also has Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj and Bachchan Pandey in the pipeline.

Actor Akshay Kumar on Saturday shared words of encouragement for a fan who was inspired to learn the handstand after watching him do it. The fan shared a video of his attempt on Twitter, to which Akshay responded with applause.

The fan wrote alongside his video, "My first handstand video was taken in the year 2018. When I first saw @akshaykumar doing handstand. I learnt day and night and finally here after many days later I made a new one." Akshay wrote back, "Good going Armaan! Glad to know you kept trying, clear example of practice makes perfect."

Akshay was recently hospitalised after testing positive for the coronavirus. He thanked the hospital staff in a tweet on International Nurses Day, and wrote, "When I was hospitalised recently, what totally moved me was the amazing capacity of nurses at work. Selflessly and non-stop. Thank you to the real heroes."

His wife, Twinkle Khanna, recently shot down criticism that the couple isn't doing enough for those affected by the pandemic. "Have donated 100 concentrators toward this cause&in multiple other ways. As I’ve said before, it’s not about me or you but what we can do collectively for those in need. Sad that at this point, instead of pitching in, we expend energy in pulling people down. Stay safe," she wrote. Akshay and Twinkle had donated 25 crore to the PM-CARES relief fund last year.

Also read: Twinkle Khanna defends herself, Akshay Kumar against accusations of not doing enough during pandemic

Akshay has been one of the busiest actors in Bollywood during the pandemic. He completed filming the spy thriller BellBottom in Glasgow last year, after which he worked on Atrangi Re. He had commenced work on Ram Setu when he tested positive. He also has Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj and Bachchan Pandey in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
akshay kumar akshay kumar on fitness

Related Stories

bollywood

Akshay Kumar talks about when he was hospitalised, thanks nurses: 'What moved me was their amazing capacity'

PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 04:10 PM IST
bollywood

Twinkle Khanna defends herself, Akshay Kumar against accusations of not doing enough during pandemic

UPDATED ON MAY 06, 2021 01:54 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Friends Reunion-inspired advisory post by Mumbai Police impresses netizens

Teacher wears special dress decorated by second graders, netizens love it

Grown-ups play basketball with kid, he scores and they celebrate. Watch

Abandoned dog’s reaction on his first night at home is beyond precious. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP