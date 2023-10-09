Akshay Kumar issues a clarification after reports of him ‘returning’ as Vimal brand ambassador: Do some real news

Akshay Kumar has clarified why he appeared in a new ad of Vimal, months after publicly announcing his withdrawal from endorsing the tobacco brand. He pointed out that the new ad is not his ‘return’ to Vimal, but a part of a legal contract with the brand. (Also Read: Internet reacts after Akshay Kumar joins Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn for Vimal ad after backlash: Why did he do it again?)

Akshay's clarification

Akshay Kumar appeared in a new Vimal ad with Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akshay pulled up a news portal for reporting his ‘return’ to Vimal. He replied to the report posted on X (formerly Twitter) by writing, “‘Returns’ as ambassador? Here’s some fact check for you Bollywood Hungama, if by chance you are interested in things other than fake news. These ads were shot on 13th October, 2021. I have not had anything to do with the brand ever since I publicly announced the discontinuation of the endorsement. They can legally run the already shot ads till the end of next month. Chill and do some real news.”

The new Vimal ad

Akshay was spotted in the new Vimal ad, along with fellow superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn. His presence attracted the most criticism because it comes months after Akshay announced his withdrawal from endorsing the tobacco brand. He appeared in an earlier Vimal ad with his fellow actors, but was panned specifically because he's also the face of the anti-smoking public service announcement played at cinema halls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At that time, Akshay had announced the discontinuation of his endorsement by writing on X, “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return, I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akshay was last seen in Mission Raniganj that released last week in cinemas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.