Akshay Kumar jumps from helicopter in new still as he joins Ranveer Singh's Singham Again

On Sunday, Akshay Kumar unveiled a new still from Singham Again as he joined Rohit Shetty's cop universe. He revived his role as ATS Chief Veer Sooryavanshi. The new picture shows him in the middle of an action scene, which brings back the memories of his film Sooryavanshi. Also read: Reddit finds proof that Rohit Shetty's Singham Again will be a based on Ramayana

In the new still, Akshay Kumar is seen jumping out of a helicopter. Wielding guns in both hands, the actor looks as fit as ever. Sharing it on Instagram, he wrote, “‘Aila re aila, #Sooryavanshi aila’ Time for ATS Chief Veer Sooryavanshi’s entry. Are you ready?”

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “Veer Sooryavanshi arriving in style.” “Akshay ki to baat hi nirali ha (Akshay is something else),” added another. One more said, “Wowww Sooryavanshi! Can't wait to see you in Singham again!”

Ranveer Singh to Akshay Kumar

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh gave a warm welcome to Akshay. Sharing the same picture, he added, “The fearless Veer Sooryavanshi.”

Rohit Shetty universe

Rohit Shetty's cop universe is going to bring together lead actors of three of his big hits--Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi. Singham Again will unite Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar. Deepika Padukone is also a part of the film.

Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh kickstarted the Singham Again shoot in September this year. Ajay had shared two pictures from the mahurat of the film. It had all of them joining hands in the second picture. They were standing next to each other, while sporting solemn expressions and red tilaks on their foreheads. The post read, "12 years ago, we gave Indian Cinema its biggest cinematic Cop Universe. With all the love we have received over the years, the force got stronger and the Singham family got bigger. Today we come together to take our franchise ahead with Singham Again!”

Akshay Kumar, who was not with them, issued a clarification about his absence from the event. He wrote, “Not in the country at the moment, missing from the frame in person but totally there in spirit. Can’t wait to join you guys on the sets of #SinghamAgain! Sending my best wishes. Jai Mahakaal.”

