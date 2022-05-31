Akshay Kumar jumps into river Ganga to take a dip soon after performing puja with Manushi Chhillar. Watch

Varanasi has turned out to be the go-to destination for filmmakers and actors to promote their film or seek the blessings of Lord Shiva ahead of a film release. Days after Kartik Aaryan returned from Varanasi post the release of his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Akshay Kumar was spotted performing a pooja on the banks of river Ganga. The actor is currently promoting his film Samrat Prithviraj and was accompanied by co-star and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar in Varanasi. Also read: Samrat Prithviraj trailer 2: Akshay Kumar prepares for an epic battle in new period drama. Watch

Taking to Instagram, Akshay Kumar shared a picture of himself wearing a pink kurta and holding a prayer plate in his hands with diyas and flowers in it. Akshay had a red tika on his forehead as well as he performed a puja on the banks of river Ganga.

Akshay Kumar in Varanasi.

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar during a puja in Varanasi.

Manushi also shared pictures from the puja as she joined him in a pink salwar-kurta. In one of her pictures, Manushi is seen praying, folding her hands, with her eyes closed. A huge crowd of people can be seen in the background in boats as well as on the ghats. In another picture, the Samrat Prithviraj actors held the prayer plate together with a priest helping them with offering their prayers.

Akshay also surprised everyone when he took a dip in the river in his kurta-pyjama. He simply joined his hands over his head and jumped into the river.

Samrat Prithviraj is all set to hit theatres on June 3. Helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film is based on the life of legendary warrior Prithviraj Chauhan and his love for Princess Sanyogita. The film also stars Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana and Sakshi Tanwar. The movie marks Manushi Chillar's debut in Bollywood.

The film was earlier titled Prithviraj but has now been changed to Samrat Prithviraj. The new title was announced by Yash Raj Films on Friday following multiple discussions with the Shree Rajput Karni Sena that had objected to the earlier name on grounds that it was disrespectful.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON