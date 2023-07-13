Akshay Kumar's Oh My God 2 sent to censor board review committee to avoid controversy

In order to avoid an Adipurush-like backlash, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is looking at the dialogues and scenes in Oh My God 2 (OMG 2). The upcoming film is a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal's 2012 film OMG - Oh My God. As per a new report, the board's revising committee seeks to ensure that the dialogues and scenes in OMG 2 ‘do not create any issues’. Also read: Manoj Muntashir accepts Adipurush hurt people's sentiments in new note, apologises ‘unconditionally’

There is no clarity yet about which scenes or dialogues in Oh My God 2 have caused concern to the CBFC. Once the film goes to the revision committee, the CBFC will reportedly take a decision on the movie, which is set to be released in theatres on August 11.

Censor board looking at Oh My God 2 dialogues

As per sources quoted in a recent report by India Today, “CBFC does not want to repeat the backlash that Adipurush faced over its dialogues” and it will take a decision on Akshay Kumar-starrer Oh My God 2 after the board's revising committee “looks over at the dialogues and scenes in the film”.

Sources told India Today that CBFC has now taken “preemptive measures” to avoid any backlash over Oh My God 2 dialogues and scenes. CBFC will send any movie dealing with subjects like God or religion for review and revision, added the source.

Adipurush backlash

Om Raut's Adipurush has been mired in controversies ever since it was released last month. The film stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Laxman, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh.

The film faced criticism over its dialogues, costumes and cartoon-like graphics. Since its release, there have also been sporadic protests against Adipurush, while some challenged the depiction of its characters, others said it hurt the sentiments of people, who have grown up watching the Doordarshan show Ramayan.

Later, the film's makers released a revised version after changing some of the dialogues. Adipurush dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir had also issued an 'unconditional' apology following the backlash. In his apology note, he had admitted that Adipurush had hurt people's sentiments.

About Oh My God 2

OMG 2 is directed by Amit Rai, and shows Akshay Kumar in a character inspired by Lord Shiva. OMG 2 also features Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi and Arun Govil of Ramayan fame. It is set to be released on August 11, and will clash with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer Gadar 2 at the box office.

2012's OMG - Oh My God, had featured the story of Kanji Lalji Mehta (Paresh Rawal), who files a case against God for the destruction of his shop in an earthquake. OMG had also featured Mithun Chakraborty and Govind Namdev along with Akshay Kumar.

