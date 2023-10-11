Akshay Kumar reveals son Aarav Bhatia's reaction to his films: ‘Sorry, but it’s bullsh*t dad’

Actor Akshay Kumar talked about his family in a recent interview and most importantly, shared how his kids react to his films. While he shared that his daughter Nitara is too young to understand his films, it's his son Aarav Bhatia who is brutally honest about them. The actor also revealed that Aarav, unlike him, isn't interested in the film industry. Also read: Mission Raniganj box office collection day 5

Akshay Kumar on family

Akshay Kumar's son Aarav Bhatia is now 21-years-old.

During the ANI podcast, Akshay Kumar was asked if his mother had seen his films. The actor replied, “She has seen all my films 7-8 times.” Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia died on September 8, 2021. Talking about his father who couldn't witness his stardom after his death, Akshay added, “He didn't see that much my mother saw it.”

Akshay Kumar on Aarav's reaction to his films

When asked about Akshay's kids, Nitara and Aarav's reactions to his films, the actor said, “Beti toh bohot choti hai. Beta hai, woh jab film dekhta hai…‘Good dad I’m proud of you,' bus itna isse zayada nahi. Teenagers have very few words to talk. ‘Beta kaise lagi?’…'Sorry but it’s bullsh*t Dad.' If they don’t like it, that’s where it goes (my daughter is young. Whenever my son watches my films, he just speaks a little. When I ask him, he says he doesn't like it in case).”

However, it wasn't the first time that Akshay talked about his son. He had previously told HT, “I was just thinking about how different it is in my home. I want to show my son films, I want to tell him about films, he doesn't want to see films. I want to put him into all that but he just doesn't want to see anything, he just wants to do his work. He wants to study or do his fashion designing.”

In the same conversation, Akshay also revealed his son's future plans. Aarav is currently pursuing his studies. Akshay said, “My son… he is not interested in films. He just wants to do his fashion designing and he is into that. Daughter is very small...”

Akshay is married to Twinkle Khanna. The two had Aarav in 2002. Nitara was born in 2012. Last month, Aarav turned 21. Akshay had shared a warm note for his son on his birthday.

It read, “Hi mere angrez puttar…the candles on your cake count to 21 today, but for me you’d always be the li’l one who’d jump into my lap and make a tough day worth carrying on. Enjoy your day my son, you can now legally do everything I suspect you’ve been doing already ;) Love you, Aarav. Forever your proud dad.”

Akshay Kumar's latest release is Mission Raniganj.

