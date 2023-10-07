Akshay Kumar on those asking about Mission Raniganj's box office numbers: 'Please don't discourage me'

Akshay Kumar is garnering positive response for his latest film, Mission Raniganj, which is based on a true story. The actor plays an engineer who carries out a rescue mission in an underground mine. On being asked about how it would fare at the box office, Akshay Kumar said in an interview with PTI that such enquires are discouraging for him while he expects people to give him courage to do such projects. Also read: Mission Raniganj review: Akshay Kumar stands tall in this daring and daunting rescue thriller

Akshay Kumar talks about box office

Akshay Kumar in a still from Mission Raniganj.

Talking about the current phase at the box office and his upcoming film, Akshay told PTI, “We are going through a very nice phase where people are doing all kinds of films and they are working. I have done both kinds of films (content and masala entertainers). Don't put pressure on the film by thinking that it will do business. I can do that kind of film (commercial) and get that kind of numbers also. But I am happy doing a film that brings a change in the society."

Giving an example of his earlier film, he said, “When I made Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, everybody told me what kind of title this is. I was told, ‘Are you mad? Who makes a film on a subject like toilets?’ Please don't discourage me by thinking about what business it (my film) is going to do. Give me courage that at least these kinds of films are being made and we are showing it to our children," Akshay added.

More about Mission Raniganj

Akshay was seen in a turbaned look in Mission Raniganj. It has been directed by Tinu Suresh Desai of Rustom fame. Akshay had won the best actor National Award for Rustom. Mission Raniganj also stars Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt, and Omkar Das Manikpuri.

Akshay was last seen in OMG 2, which revolved around the state of sex education in schools. It received positive reviews from the critics and earned over ₹100 crore at the box office.

