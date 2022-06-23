Akshay Kumar once scolded Maniesh Paul at awards show; told him 'chup kar, bahot bakwas karta hai'

Maniesh Paul, who will soon be seen in JugJugg Jeeyo, has been hosting events in the film industry, including award shows, for several years now. He also co-hosted the IIFA Awards 2022 held in Abu Dhabi earlier in June. Maniesh recalled that he has never offended anyone, while hosting, but had gotten scared once when actor Akshay Kumar reacted strongly to his joke and left the stage at an awards show in 2010. Also Read| Maniesh Paul recalls why he was adamant on not doing kiss scene in his 2013 film Mickey Virus

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recalling his early days as an anchor, Maniesh said that people were initially apprehensive, and he would get notes on what to ask, and how much to talk. However, actors got comfortable with him after a year or so, and it was smooth sailing after that, except for this one occasion, where he thought his career was over.

Maniesh told Siddharth Kannan, "Ek baar Akshay sir ke saath masti masti hui thi. Wo masti thodi si jyada chali gayi thi (I was once having fun with Akshay sir, but it went a bit far). I remember this was at an award night in 2010, I had asked him to say a dialogue. Unhone mujhe jhaad maar di thi (He had reprimanded me)." Mimicking Akshay, Maniesh recalled that the actor had told him, 'Chup kar tu, bakwas karte rehta hai (shut up, you talk rubbish)'. I thought what happened to him, he just left the stage. I thought we were still joking around, I was afraid this would become a problem. Then I went down in the audience. Maine unke saath masti vasti kari (I joked around with him), then it became 'the moment' of the show. Akshay sir also came back and he said 'yaar tu accha karta hai,' gale wale lag ke acche se 'very good, very good.' (He came back, hugged me, and told me you are good). Then I was relieved that it was all nice and happy."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maniesh recalled that the incident had left him concerned for a few minutes. He said, "I thought he was pulling my leg. I thought if some cut-paste happens here, I would be in trouble. I was just starting out. But thankfully channel was very sweet and did nothing like that. Akshay sir to masti karte hi hain. 2 minute ke liye to mere tote ud gaye the, mere maathe pe thanda pasina aa gaya tha. I thought khatam bhaiya, bag pack karo, chalo wapas, Akshay Sir ne band baja di hai. But baad mein pata chala ki Akshay Sir bhi masti kar rahe the (It's normal for Akshay Sir to joke around. But for 2 minutes I was completely scared, I had cold sweat on my forehead. I thought my career is over, should pack my bags and go back. I later found out he was also joking)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Though Maniesh has made several special appearances in films, and has roles in TV shows to his credit, his Bollywood debut as a lead actor happened with the 2013 film Mickey Virus. He plays Kiara Advani's brother in JugJugg Jeeyo, which also stars Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor. The Raj Mehta directorial is due for theatrical release on Friday, June 24.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON