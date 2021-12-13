Akshay Kumar's Atrangi Re co-star Dhanush tells him 'I always look up to you'. Here's what he replied

Actor Akshay Kumar has shared a glimpse of a conversation he had with his Atrangi Re co-star Dhanush. Taking to Instagram, Akshay dropped a picture of the duo posing for a selfie. In the photo, Akshay wore a grey jumpsuit and a black cap. Dhanush wore a black T-shirt under a navy blue jacket and light blue pants.

Sharing the picture, Akshay Kumar captioned it, "Today my Atrangi Re co-star @dhanushkraja came calling. ‘Sir, I always look up to you,’ he said. I replied, ‘I look up to your amazing talent.’ Then we both looked up. And this happened."

Dhanush also shared the same picture and wrote, "Thanks for being a part of Atrangi Re, sir. Had a blast working with you. @akshaykumar."

The trailer of Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re released last month. The film features Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, and Akshay. Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Sara had written, “Atrangi Re trailer out now. Can’t wait to share these magical moments with all of you. Here’s presenting my Rinku to all my Darshaks."

Akshay, who plays Sajad, wrote on his Instagram account, "It's time to feel the madness of this love story. Atrangi Re Trailer out." Dhanush, who essays the role of Vishnu, said, “Give love. Gain everything.”

The film has been written by Himanshu Sharma and is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films. Atrangi Re is set to release on December 24 only on Disney+ Hotstar.

Recently, speaking with Hindustan Times, Akshay speaking about his co-stars and the film said, "Atrangi Re makes you fall in love with love. There wasn’t even a flicker of doubt in my soul. I felt nothing but gratitude to be a part of a film, so brilliantly led by (actors) Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. Aanand L Rai (director) captivated me. Whether I just have a special role on an elephant in his film, sometimes, just being invited to the party is enough."