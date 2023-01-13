Akshay Kumar's Cuttputlli is most watched Hindi film on OTT, Ajay Devgn's Rudra most watched Hindi web show: report

Akshay Kumar may have had a disappointing year at the box office in 2022 but his direct-to-digital release Cuttputlli was the most watched Hindi film last year, as per an Ormax report. Ajay Devgn's web series Rudra The Edge of Darkness, also a psychological crime thriller like Cuttputlli, was the most watched web series. Also read: Rakul Preet Singh reacts to criticisms of Cuttputlli for 'unnecessary romance': ‘People want entertainment’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Hindustan Times review of Cuttputtli read: “Akshay Kumar raw and real cop” is refreshing even in a predictable story”. The film is a psychological crime thriller that revolves around Akshay looking for a serial killer who abducts teenage school girls and brutally murders them. The film had Rakul Preet Singh as the female lead.

Cuttputlli is followed by Yami Gautam and Neha Dhupia's A Thursday on the second spot and Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar's Govinda Naam Mera on the third spot, respectively. Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan and Kartik Aaryan's Freddy have acquired fourth and fifth spot in the list.

Rudra The Edge of Darkness stars Ajay Devgn as the titular cop who is pursuing a suspect who ends up in a comatose state in the hospital. It also stars Esha Deol and Rashii Khanna. The HT review of the show read: “Ajay Devgn and Raashii Khanna are superb in well-made crime series”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The show is followed by Bobby Deol's Aashram season 3 and Neena Gupta's Panchayat season 2 on second and third spot, respectively. Pankaj Tripathi-led Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, also starring Shweta Basu Prasad, Purab Kohli and Swastika Mukherjee was on the fourth spot. The Great Indian Murder, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, and starring Richa Chadha, Pratik Gandhi and Ashutosh Rana is on the fifth spot.

The Ormax report is based on viewership estimated using primary research conducted among audience across India at a weekly level, projected to the OTT universe in India. It considers number of people who watched the show (at least one full episode) or film (at least 30 minutes) and does not represent the number of accounts used for watching the show/ film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON