Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia's funeral: Wife Twinkle Khanna, daughter Nitara attend
bollywood

Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia's funeral: Wife Twinkle Khanna, daughter Nitara attend

Akshay Kumar's wife Twinkle Khanna, daughter Nitara, and several colleagues from the film industry attended the funeral of his mother, Aruna Bhatia, on Tuesday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 12:31 PM IST
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna at his mother's funeral.(Varinder Chawla)

Film director Rohit Shetty, actor Riteish Deshmukh and producer Ramesh Taurani were among the Bollywood personalities who attended the funeral of Akshay Kumar's mother on Wednesday. Akshay's mother, Aruna Bhatia, died earlier in the day from an unknown illness. 

Pictures of Riteish, Rohit, actor Karan Kapadia, filmmaker Sajid Khan and others, were shared online by paparazzi accounts. Also spotted was Akshay's daughter Nitara and his wife, Twinkle Khanna.

Akshay Kumar's daughter Nitara at her grandmother's funeral. (Varinder Chawla)
Rohit Shetty at Akshay Kumar's mother's funeral.
RELATED STORIES

Akshay had announced his mother's death in social media posts. He had written, “She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti." A day prior, Akshay had asked fans to pray for his mother's well-being, after she was admitted to the ICU of the Hiranandani hospital in Mumbai.

In 2015, Akshay talked to Hindustan Times about his relationship with his mother. “The bond between a mother and her son is so strong yet so gentle...nothing could come between us, no amount of miles or continents can keep us from letting each other know every day that I would be nothing and no one without her.”

Several of his industry colleagues offered condolences. Ajay Devgn, Dia Mirza, Nimrat Kaur, Pooja Bhatt, Hansal Mehta and others took to social media to express their sorrow, and gave strength to the family. 

Also read: Ajay Devgn, Dia Mirza, Pooja Bhatt, Hansal Mehta offer condolences to Akshay Kumar after mother's death

Akshay and Rohit are set to collaborate on the upcoming film Sooryavanshi, which is awaiting release after being delayed by over a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Akshay has worked with Sajid on the Housefull franchise, and with Ramesh Taurani's Tips on Aitraaz and Entertainment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
akshay kumar akshay kumar mother riteish deshmukh rohit shetty
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ajay, Dia, Pooja, Hansal offer condolences to Akshay Kumar after mother's death

Kangana Ranaut says she had reservations about gaining weight for Thalaivii

Akshay Kumar’s mother dies after illness: ‘I feel an unbearable pain’

Govinda has funny reply as Kapil asks if Sunita saw him someplace she shouldn’t
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP