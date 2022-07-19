Akshay Kumar prays 'Done Kar Do' in catchy jagran song from Raksha Bandhan. Watch

Akshay Kumar unveiled a new song titled Done Kar Do from his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan at midnight. The devotional number begins with Akshay singing the song at a jagran and ends with the actor sleeping on stage with the mata ki chunni as his blanket. It also shows how Akshay's Lala Kedarnath runs an eatery and deals with the hilarious things his sisters do at home. Also read: Raksha Bandhan song Kangan Ruby: Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar groove to Himesh Reshammiya's wedding song

Sung by Navraj Hans, Done Kar Do has music by Himesh Reshammiya and has been written by Irshad Kamil. The song also shows how Akshay hardly has any time for his love life as he tries to focus on multiple jobs while his three out of four sisters create a ruckus most of the times. The eldest of the four sisters is shown as the only one lending a helping hand to Lala Kedarnath.

Raksha Bandhan has been directed by Aanand L. Rai and stars Bhumi Pednekar opposite Akshay. Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth play Akshay's sisters in the film. It also stars Seema Pahwa as a matchmaker.

Akshay had earlier dropped some behind-the-scenes pictures from Raksha Bandhan. Taking to Instagram, he wrote along with them, "A film celebrating the most special bond where there genuinely was a lot of bonding Sharing a few special moments of this very special film, coming to a theatre near you in 1 month. #RakshaBandhan releasing on 11th August in cinemas." The pictures showed him sharing a hug with Aanand L Rai and his co-stars on the sets on various days of the shoot.

The film is slated to release on August 11, 2022, and will face a clash with Aamir Khan's much-anticipated film Laal Singh Chadha. It is Akshay's third release of the year after Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj.

