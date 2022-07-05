Raksha Bandhan song Kangan Ruby: Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar groove to Himesh Reshammiya's wedding song

A new song from Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's film Raksha Bandhan is out now. Titled Kangan Ruby Wala, the song has a retro charm as Akshay and Bhumi dance at a wedding which also has his four sisters in attendance. Also read: Twinkle Khanna says watching Akshay Kumar with daughter Nitara makes her heart 'hum a happy song'

Sung by Himesh Reshammiya and penned by Irshad Kamil, Kangan Ruby shows Bhumi Pednekar's character teasing Akshay's Lala Kedarnath for being so excited at someone else's wedding but not taking any initiative for his own. He tries to woo her and promises to bring the customary bangle to fix their marriage one day.

Raksha Bandhan revolves around Akshay who has taken a vow to not get married until he marries off all his four sisters. He struggles from a shortage of money for dowry for his sisters' weddings. Bhumi plays his love interest, who is forced to wait for him until he is able to fulfill his vow. The film has been directed by Anand L Rai of Atrangi Re fame and stars Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth as Akshay's four sisters in the film.

Talking about the film, Akshay had told PTI, "Like, I did Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Padman. Similarly, in this film we are not only talking about dowry but also offering a solution to the country and the world. With every film I want to deconstruct myself. I want to break my image and then do something else. My criteria has always been to challenge myself. When I joined the industry, I used to only do action. It took me a long time to break out of it."

The film is set to hit theatres on August 11, coinciding with the festival of Raksha Bandhan. It is Akshay's third release in the year 2022 after Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithvirajn and will clash in theatres with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. Written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, the film is produced by Colour Yellow Productions, Zee Studios, Alka Hiranandani in association with Cape Of Good Films.

