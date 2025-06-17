Akshay Kumar says he takes inspiration from Tom & Jerry for his action sequences: ‘It’s the most violent show'

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is known for performing his own stunts, earning him the title Khiladi of Bollywood. From daring rooftop leaps in the Khiladi series to executing intense underwater and aerial stunts in films like Blue and Holiday, Akshay has consistently pushed the envelope when it comes to action. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the actor opened up about the inspiration behind his fearless action sequences. (Also Read: Akshay Kumar says he’s ‘keeping his fingers crossed’ amid feud with Paresh Rawal, remains hopeful for Hera Pheri 3) Akshay Kumar opens up about his inspiration for action sequences.,

Akshay Kumar says he takes inspiration from Tom & Jerry for action sequences

Akshay spoke about what inspired his action scenes and said, “Do you know where I draw all this inspiration from? All the stunts I’ve done? You won’t believe it, from Tom & Jerry. I love watching Tom & Jerry, I think it's the most violent show. It's very violent, even though it's apparently made for kids. If you actually see it, there’s so much action, it’s brutal. Each episode is 10 or 12 minutes long and packed with action. I’ve taken so much inspiration from it.”

Akshay Kumar calls Tom & Jerry violent, brutal

He added, “I remember Tom coming down from a helicopter, hanging and picking up Jerry — I did that in Sabse Bada Khiladi. Then Tom hanging from a plane — I recreated that in Khiladi 420. There’s another scene where Tom puts a hammock under a helicopter and both he and Jerry sit down and have a glass of wine — I did that in Khatron Ke Khiladi. You can actually get a lot of action ideas from Tom & Jerry. It’s the best action film I’ve ever seen. People watch it thinking it’s humorous, but it’s not. In one episode, Tom breaks the whole house with a bat. It’s so violent. Please understand — it’s a violent show you’re showing your kids!”

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming films

Akshay will be seen in a special appearance as Lord Shiva in Vishnu Manchu and Mohan Babu’s film Kannappa. The film also features cameos by Prabhas and Mohanlal and is scheduled to release in theatres on 27 June. Apart from this, Akshay also has Welcome to the Jungle and Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla in the pipeline, which also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Paresh Rawal.