Akshay Kumar shakes hands with fans and greets with folded hands at Mumbai theatre, gestures them not to push. Watch

Actor Akshay Kumar met fans and shook hands with them after visiting the Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai to interact with the audience who were at the theatre to watch his latest film Ram Setu. In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Akshay arrived at the venue wearing a white jacket, black pants and matching shoes. The actor posed for pictures before stepping inside the theatre. (Also Read | Akshay Kumar attends martial arts championship, breaks bricks with hammer. Watch video)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Standing in front of the ticket counter, Akshay greeted the people with folded hands. He also waved at his fans and shook hands too. Akshay also urged them not to push and told them to move back. A huge crowd had gathered at the venue.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akshay's recent release Ram Setu has minted over ₹15 crore in its first-day nett collection at the domestic box office. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the action-adventure drama released in theatres on Tuesday (October 25). According to a statement issued by the team on Wednesday, the film opened at ₹15.25 crore. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film is inspired by the mention of the Ram Setu bridge in the Hindu epic Ramayana.

The film revolves around an atheist archaeologist-turned-believer, Dr Aryan Kulshrestha (Akshay), who must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India's heritage. Apart from Akshay, Satyadev, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha are also part of the film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akshay's film Ram Setu released a day after Diwali. Recently, the actor gave glimpses of how he celebrated the festival this year. He kickstarted the celebration by performing puja at his office. On Instagram, he dropped a video of the annual puja held at his workplace and extended warm greetings on Diwali. The video also features Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna and their staff members.

"Roshini, rang aur unse bhi pyaari muskurahate. Sal ka mera sabse acha din. Aapko aur aapke parivar ko meri aur mere pure parivar ki aur se Diwali ki hardik shubhkamnaye (Lights, colors and even more lovely smiles. My best day of the year. Happy Diwali to you and your family from me and my entire family)," he captioned the clip.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from Ram Setu, Akshay also has Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi in the pipeline. He will also be a part of the remake of Suriya's Soorarai Pottru with Radhika Madan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.