Akshay Kumar attends martial arts championship, breaks bricks with hammer. Watch video

Actor Akshay Kumar attended the Akshay Kumar 14th International Kudo tournament near Surat, Gujarat amid Diwali celebrations. The tournament has been organised by Akshay himself for a decade and a half now. He posted a video from the championship as he met the winners of the season. He also shared a glimpse of his fitness and went on to break bricks during the event. Also read: Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu infuses festive cheer at the box office

In the video, Akshay is seen arriving at the venue in a suit. He addressed the audience from a stage and also handed over awards to the champions with the best skills. The actor also took an active part during the event and displayed his fight skills by breaking bricks with a hammer.

Sharing his thoughts with the video, Akshay wrote in his post, “Thank you for celebrating your Diwali with us here at the Akshay Kumar 14th International Kudo Tournament. Coming here is always humbling, meeting you all reminds me of my beginning. I hope with the help of this tournament we help Kudo grow in India with each passing year.”

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 26, 2022

Akshay has himself trained in several martial art forms over the years. He is trained in Karate, Taekwondo and Muay Thai. Talking about his initiative, kudoindia.org quoted him in 2011 saying, “Karate is me. I am Akshay because of Karate. I owe it my life, my career, my reason for being the disciplined action hero that I am. I think karate should be made compulsory in schools so that children have the ability to defend and discipline themselves.”

“I got a special opportunity. My father let me practice. Now, I want to be like a father to those who are not as fortunate. I wish I could do more. Right now I am funding, feeding, supporting and organising this tournament to find the best so they can compete internationally and boost karate in India,” he further said, as per the report.

Akshay recently saw the release of his action adventure fil Ram Setu. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez.

