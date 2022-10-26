Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu infuses festive cheer at the box office

Actor Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu is off to a great start at the box office. The film has amassed a business of over ₹15 crore on the opening day (October 25), which is said to be the second best for a Hindi original film in 2022.

“Ram Setu has turned out to be the perfect Diwali outing, and spelt festive cheer for the box office as the shows have picked up tremendously. In fact, the film has done better than the competition, by minting nearly double the amount on its opening day,” say trade expert Atul Mohan, adding, “It is a true reflection of celebration of cinema while celebrating the festivals. It is a perfect package with the right content, and action. We are hoping that the golden run will continue all through the week”.

Apart from the Tier 1 cities, audiences in states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar are responding well to the film, which traces the journey and adventures of an archaeologist, essayed by Kumar, as he takes on a mission to prove the existence of Ram Setu, the bridge between India and Sri Lanka which is mentioned in the epic Ramayana.

“Mostly, we have seen hardcore action or comedy film coming out on Diwali, but Ram Setu also has its dose of drama. Still, the film has gone ahead and did a business of ₹15 crore on the first day, which is a big deal and a result of the strong word of mouth. It had Hollywood’s superhero film also as competition. But Ram Setu has overcome it all, and done so well, which is remarkable. It has actually brought in festive cheer for exhibitors as well as the audiences,” trade expert Joginder Tuteja tells us.

In fact, the Twitter world has become a reflection of the growing word of mouth for the film, with social media users using the medium to express their views after watching the film.

“Watched Ram Setu, it’s not a movie, it’s an emotion. Literally One of the Best Movie of 2022, GOOSEBUMPS Guaranteed,” wrote @iamtheshobhit, while @dbsbhnde shared, “Claps and whistles in the theatre are always a testimony that the movie has struck a chord with the audiences”. One user, @Arbaz_khanz_, shares, “The last 20 minutes of climax woah … What a climax it was totally goosebumps … Akshay Kumar’s best movie till date”.

The jump in the business is a testimony to the positive sentiment around the film. Something which exhibitor Akshaye Rathi noted through his tweet, which read, “Solid jump in the collections of Ram Setu. The occupancy level is rising by the show. Many cinemas are reporting houseful or near houseful shows. The day after Diwali has traditionally been one of the best days for the movie business and it continues to remain that”.

Now, the industry experts are hoping that the film, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, continues to grow stronger in the coming days, with producer and trade expert Girish Johar saying, “We are hoping the festive mood will continue through the week, and add to the business of the film”.