Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar shares group hug with daughter Nitara, pet Freddie; fans call it 'most adorable thing on internet'
bollywood

Akshay Kumar shares group hug with daughter Nitara, pet Freddie; fans call it 'most adorable thing on internet'

Twinkle Khanna posted a picture of her husband Akshay Kumar, their daughter Nitara and their pet Freddie hugging each other.
Twinkle Khanna shared a picture on Instagram.
Published on Apr 25, 2022 04:11 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

On Monday, actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna shared a picture of husband, actor Akshay Kumar, holding their daughter Nitara. In the picture, the family's pet Freddie is also seen hugging Nitara and Akshay. Fans loved the new photo, calling it the best thing they saw on internet. Also Read: Akshay Kumar cuddles with a dog in cute new video, Twinkle Khanna reacts with love. Watch

Sharing the photo, Twinkle wrote, “Time for a group hug? Few things beat a dog with his wagging tail and the joy with which he leaps on you when you return home. Don’t you wish the humans we lived with greeted us with the same enthusiasm as well?”

RELATED STORIES

One fan commented, “Absolutely! Wish us humans’ love was as unconditional, as unadulterated.” Another one said, “I wish! But nothing can beat the joy in the eyes of our furry friends.” One more fan wrote, “What a heart warming picture.” another one said, “Furry hugs. This is the most adorable thing I saw on internet”

Twinkle had previously shared a video of Freddie from her office visit a few weeks ago, in which he was seen with a pigeon in his mouth. She had written, "It was meant to be a take your dog to the office kind of day. I looked away for a moment and Mr Freddie sauntered into the balcony, somehow managed to catch a poor pigeon and was looking mighty pleased with himself. Moral of the story: How would I know! This is an Instagram post not Panchatantra Tales."

Akshay and Twinkle have worked in movies such as Zulmi and International Khiladi before they got married in 2001. They have two children together--son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

Akshay was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey and his upcoming projects include Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan and Prithviraj. Twinkle used to be an actor but is now a bestselling writer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
twinkle khanna akshay kumar akshay kumar at ht gifa
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP