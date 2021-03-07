Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar shares pic from Ram Setu prep with Jacqueline Fernandez: 'Can’t wait to begin filming this one'
Akshay Kumar shares pic from Ram Setu prep with Jacqueline Fernandez: 'Can’t wait to begin filming this one'

Akshay Kumar shares a picture from the script-reading session of Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Baruccha.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:46 PM IST
Ram Setu wihh star Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in prominent roles.

Actors Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha have begun prepping for Ram Setu, their next project together. Also associated with the film are Tere Bin Laden director Abhishek Sharma and Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi of Chanakya fame.

Sharing the picture from their script-reading session, Akshay wrote: "The team that preps together excels together! An extremely productive script reading session with the team of #RamSetu this evening. Can’t wait to begin filming this one. @jacquelinef143 @nushrrattbharuccha #AbhishekSharma #CapeOfGoodFilms @abundantiaent @ivikramix #DrChandraprakashDwivedi."

The picture showed Akshay sitting at the head of a table. Seated on either sides are Jacqueline, Nushrratt, Abhishek and Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

Nushrratt reposted the picture and said: "It's an honor to be a part of #RamSetu and work with such a talented team. Let's do this !!" This is the second time that Akshay and Chandraprakash Dwivedi are working together. The two have worked in the yet-to-be-released historical drama Prithviraj as well.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra presents new restaurant Sona in New York, says she poured her 'love for Indian food' into this effort

In November last year, on the occasion of Diwali, Akshay had unveiled the first poster of the film and had written: "This Deepawali, let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge(setu) that will connect generations to come. Taking this mammoth task ahead, here is our humble attempt - RAM SETU ! Wishing you & yours a very Happy Deepawali! #RamSetu #AbhishekSharma #CapeOfGoodFilms @abundantiaent @ivikramix #DrChandraprakashDwivedi"

The film marks the rekindling of Bollywood's romance with mythology-based films. Also on the anvil are Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush, Vicky Kaushal's The Immortal Ashwatthama, Deepika Padukone’s Draupadi and Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra.

