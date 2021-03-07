Priyanka Chopra presents new restaurant Sona in New York, says she poured her 'love for Indian food' into this effort
- Priyanka Chopra has shared information about a new restaurant called Sona in New York. She has been creatively involved with it from contributing in its design, menu, music and even with its name.
Actor Priyanka Chopra is busy with a host of films, manages to write a book too and continues to be actively involved in promotions as well. She has now helped a friend start a restaurant business in New York. Priyanka took to Instagram to not only share a picture, she also spoke about how it came about.
She wrote: "I’m thrilled to present to you SONA, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into. SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with. The kitchen is helmed by the incredible Chef @harinayak, a masterful talent, who has created the most delicious and innovative menu, taking you on a food journey through my amazing country. SONA is opening later this month, and I can’t wait to see you there! This endeavour would not have been possible without the leadership of my friends Maneesh Goyal and David Rabin. Thank you to our designer Melissa Bowers and the rest of the team for realizing this vision so clearly."
She added, "The second and third photos were taken in September 2019 when we performed a small intimate Puja (prayer ceremony) to bless the space that would soon become @sonanewyork Godspeed!"
One of the pictures of the entrance of the restaurant, while others are of the puja Priyanka and team conducted in 2019. Her husband Nick Jonas also features in them.
In a post, her friend Maneesh has thanked her for all the help. and mentioned how Priyanka has been closely associated with the effort. He wrote: "Opening a restaurant is a team effort for sure. I’m gonna spend the next few posts proudly sharing the people who brought SONA to life."
Also read: Mahhi Vij reacts to claims that she and Jay Bhanushali ‘abandoned’ foster children: ‘It pains us’
"First, my kind friend @priyankachopra, who has been the creative force behind SONA. There is no one who better—and more boldly—personifies “global Indian” than Pri. SONA is so lucky to have her in our corner. From the design, to the menu, to the music, to even the name, Priyanka has her fingerprints all over SONA. Love you dear Pri! Our baby is finally ready for the world to see! We’re about to have a lot of fun. See you all soon on 20th St! @sonanewyork #sonanewyork," he added.
Priyanka has been busy in London, as she commenced the shoot of her upcoming show, Citadel. She has wrapped up the shoot of her film, Text For You.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif Ali Khan attends son Ibrahim's birthday bash, here's an unseen pic of them
- An unseen picture of Saif Ali Khan with his son Ibrahim Ali Khan from latter's birthday bash has surfaced online. See it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra presents new Indian restaurant in New York
- Priyanka Chopra has shared information about a new restaurant called Sona in New York. She has been creatively involved with it from contributing in its design, menu, music and even with its name.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aamir Khan turns lover boy, poses with Elli AvrRam in first look of dance number
- Elli AvrRam has shared the first look of her upcoming dance number with Aamir Khan, from the film Koi Jaane Na.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Dharmendra called Salman Khan 'Suleiman' on stage, apologised with a hug
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elnaaz Norouzi: I don’t care about whether my projects release on OTT or cinemas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tabu: I am sure we will return to a place where we can go and work fearlessly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun promises to support Janhvi's always; Anshula says 'sisters before misters'
- Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor have shared special birthday posts for their half-sister, Janhvi Kapoor. Read their messages here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena recaps first year on Instagram in nostalgic post, but fans want baby pic
- Fans clamoured for any new detail about Kareena Kapoor's new baby, after she posted a year-in-recap post on Instagram.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor reveals the most important life lesson mom Sridevi imbibed in her
- Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who turned 24 on Saturday, has spoken about the most valuable life lessons she learned from her parents, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranveer Singh wishes Rohan Shrestha happy birthday with unseen throwback pic
- Ranveer Singh took to Instagram and shared an old picture featuring Rohan Shrestha on the photographer's birthday. The photo was taken when they were 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gul Panag hailed for refusing to answer question about Kangana: 'Take my smile'
- "I will not make the statement you want me to, take my smile instead," said Gul Panag, refusing to comment on statements made by several celebrities about the farmers' protest, in a video being widely shared online.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana admits she's having 'bad day of cramps' after lashing out at Taapsee
- Actor Kangana Ranaut has said that she hasn't taken a single holiday in 2021, and has worked through her periods.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swara, Richa stand in support of Taapsee and Anurag after I-T raids
- Actors Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha, Tisca Chopra, Satyadeep Misra, Rajshri Deshpande and others took to social media to voice their support for Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Janhvi had revealed how mom Sridevi never wanted her to be in the movies
- Janhvi Kapoor had once revealed how her mother did not want her to join films. Sridevi felt her older daughter would not be able to survive in the industry.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
See Ranbir Kapoor's transformation into an old man in these BTS photos
- New behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of an advertisment capture Ranbir Kapoor's transformation into an old man.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox