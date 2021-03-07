Priyanka Chopra presents new restaurant Sona in New York, says she poured her 'love for Indian food' into this effort

Actor Priyanka Chopra is busy with a host of films, manages to write a book too and continues to be actively involved in promotions as well. She has now helped a friend start a restaurant business in New York. Priyanka took to Instagram to not only share a picture, she also spoke about how it came about.

She wrote: "I’m thrilled to present to you SONA, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into. SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with. The kitchen is helmed by the incredible Chef @harinayak, a masterful talent, who has created the most delicious and innovative menu, taking you on a food journey through my amazing country. SONA is opening later this month, and I can’t wait to see you there! This endeavour would not have been possible without the leadership of my friends Maneesh Goyal and David Rabin. Thank you to our designer Melissa Bowers and the rest of the team for realizing this vision so clearly."





She added, "The second and third photos were taken in September 2019 when we performed a small intimate Puja (prayer ceremony) to bless the space that would soon become @sonanewyork Godspeed!"





One of the pictures of the entrance of the restaurant, while others are of the puja Priyanka and team conducted in 2019. Her husband Nick Jonas also features in them.

In a post, her friend Maneesh has thanked her for all the help. and mentioned how Priyanka has been closely associated with the effort. He wrote: "Opening a restaurant is a team effort for sure. I’m gonna spend the next few posts proudly sharing the people who brought SONA to life."

"First, my kind friend @priyankachopra, who has been the creative force behind SONA. There is no one who better—and more boldly—personifies “global Indian” than Pri. SONA is so lucky to have her in our corner. From the design, to the menu, to the music, to even the name, Priyanka has her fingerprints all over SONA. Love you dear Pri! Our baby is finally ready for the world to see! We’re about to have a lot of fun. See you all soon on 20th St! @sonanewyork #sonanewyork," he added.

Priyanka has been busy in London, as she commenced the shoot of her upcoming show, Citadel. She has wrapped up the shoot of her film, Text For You.

