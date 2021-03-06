IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner love wearing their husbands Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas' outfits. These pics are proof
Priyanka Chopra and Sophir Turner have one common habit: wearing their husbands' clothes.
Priyanka Chopra and Sophir Turner have one common habit: wearing their husbands' clothes.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner love wearing their husbands Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas' outfits. These pics are proof

A fanpage dedicated to the 'Jonas Sisters' has shared pictures as proof that Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner love wearing shirts and jackets of their husbands Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:44 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra recently revealed in an online chat with Ranveer Singh that she loves to wear her husband Nick Jonas' outfits. Now, a fan page dedicated to the actor and her sisters-in-law Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, has found pictures for proof.

The fanpage shared a picture collage of how not just Priyanka but even Sophie loves to wear her husband's clothes. In the top half, Sophie and her husband Joe Jonas are seen wearing the same sporty, blue jacket. In the bottom, Priyanka and Nick are wearing the same white-grey-red shirt.

The couples' fans found the pictures too cute, with many going 'aww' in the comments section. "Nick doesn't like anybody touching his clothes right ? He's pretty cool with Pri abt this I guess," wrote one. "He must think it’s pretty hot and cute," another wrote in the reply.

Earlier, she also participated in a social media trend and shared a collage of two pictures: Nick in a white tracksuit and herself in the same tracksuit but with added essentials. She captioned it, “Where it started...where it ended up. Love stealing your clothes @nickjonas.”

Speaking to Ranveer, Priyanka had asked him if he ever steals clothes from wife Deepika Padukone's closet. Ranveer had said that he does not but she loves to steal his clothes.

Priyanka said that she, too, steals Nick's outfits, sometimes before he has been able to wear it even once. "I had a feeling that you guys would also have that kind of dynamic," she said.

Priyanka and Sophie got married to Nick and Joe within a year of each other. Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in India in November 2018 while Joe and Sophie got married in France in the summer of 2019. Sophie and Joe also have a daughter named Willa.

Also read: WandaVision finale ending explained: How mid, post-credits scenes connect with Captain Marvel 2 and Doctor Strange 2

Priyanka and Nick have been living continents away from each other for a while now. She in London, where she shot for her movie Text For You and is now filming Amazon Prime Series Citadel, with Russo Brothers as producers.

Meanwhile, Nick is missing her a lot and has released his solo album Spaceman, including songs that he says are his love letters to Priyanka

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka chopra nick jonas

Related Stories

Priyanka Chopra on sets of Citadel.
Priyanka Chopra on sets of Citadel.
web series

Priyanka begins Citadel shoot in London, gets a warm welcome on sets

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:47 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra has shared a picture from the sets of her spy web series, Citadel in London as she arrived to begin the shoot.
READ FULL STORY
Priyanka Chopra in London.
Priyanka Chopra in London.
bollywood

Priyanka flashes pendant on a walk in London, see pictures

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 04:27 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra and mother Madhu Chopra were recently spotted taking a walk on a London street. The actor is in the UK for the shooting of spy series, Citadel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor in an unseen video from her childhood.
Janhvi Kapoor in an unseen video from her childhood.
bollywood

Little Janhvi Kapoor twirls in unseen childhood video shared by Khushi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:45 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor rang in her birthday on Saturday. On the occasion, the actor's sister Khushi took to Instagram and shared a video of a little Janhvi dancing in the house.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife has withdrawn her divorce notice.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife has withdrawn her divorce notice.
bollywood

Nawazuddin reacts to wife Aaliya withdrawing divorce notice against him

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:45 PM IST
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui has commented after his wife, Aaliya, halted divorce proceedings against him. The couple has said that their priority is their children.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anurag Kashyap with Taapsee Pannu on sets of Dobaaraa.
Anurag Kashyap with Taapsee Pannu on sets of Dobaaraa.
bollywood

Anurag Kashyap returns to Instagram after I-T raid with message for his 'haters'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:03 PM IST
Anurag Kashyap has shared a post on Instagram from the sets of Dobaaraa. He is seen with Taapsee Pannu in the photo. The Income Tax department had raided their properties earlier this week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Sophir Turner have one common habit: wearing their husbands' clothes.
Priyanka Chopra and Sophir Turner have one common habit: wearing their husbands' clothes.
bollywood

Priyanka, Sophie love wearing their husband's outfits. These pics are proof

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:44 PM IST
A fanpage dedicated to the 'Jonas Sisters' has shared pictures as proof that Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner love wearing shirts and jackets of their husbands Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's videos are a hit online.
Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's videos are a hit online.
bollywood

Soha Ali Khan shares daughter Inaaya's video as she calls a peacock for food

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:58 PM IST
  • Watch little Inaaya Naumi Kemmu call a peacock for food and then get disappointed when it doesn't heed to her calls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut made no delay is responding to Taapsee Pannu's latest tweet on the I-T raid on her property.
Kangana Ranaut made no delay is responding to Taapsee Pannu's latest tweet on the I-T raid on her property.
bollywood

Kangana tells Taapsee 'you will forever be sasti'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:45 PM IST
After Taapsee Pannu broke her silence on the I-T raid on her property, Kangana Ranaut has reacted to her tweets. Kangana continued with her 'sasti' jibes at Taapsee, telling her to pursue the matter in court.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actors Maanvi Gagroo and Aftab Shivdasani have been a part films and web projects.
Actors Maanvi Gagroo and Aftab Shivdasani have been a part films and web projects.
bollywood

In the OTT age, is the craze to be seen on the big screen over or still a priority?

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:53 AM IST
We talk to actors such as Rahul Dev, Adah Sharma, Maanvi Gagroo, Sharad Kelkar and more, those who do projects both on the web and in films and find out what they think.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aaliya Siddiqui had filed for divorce last year from husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
Aaliya Siddiqui had filed for divorce last year from husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
bollywood

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya says she doesn't want a divorce anymore

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:03 AM IST
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya has said that she is willing to restart life with the actor after seeing his caring side for the last few days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu has tweeted about the Income Tax Department's raids on her property.
Taapsee Pannu has tweeted about the Income Tax Department's raids on her property.
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on I-T raids: 'Not so sasti anymore'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:09 AM IST
Taapsse Pannu has tweeted about the I-T raids at her property and addressed the allegations against her. She even joked about how she is 'not so sasti' anymore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan with his sister Arpita.
Salman Khan with his sister Arpita.
bollywood

Salman Khan poses shirtless in Arpita's throwback post from her wedding

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:45 AM IST
Arpita Khan Sharma has shared a photo with brother Salman Khan from her wedding in 2014. The photo shows Salman posing shirtless.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan arriving for the party.
Sara Ali Khan with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan arriving for the party.
bollywood

Ibrahim birthday: Saif throws son a party at his home; Sara, Aryan Khan attend

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:21 AM IST
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor threw a party for his son Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday on Friday. The party was attended by all the young stars kids of Bollywood.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor plays the titular role in Roohi.
Janhvi Kapoor plays the titular role in Roohi.
bollywood

Roohi star Janhvi tells why she didn't take inspiration from Sridevi’s ChaalBaaz

By Samrudhi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:28 AM IST
  • Ahead of the release of Roohi, Janhvi Kapoor talked about why she did not use her mother Sridevi's ChaalBaaz as a reference point, facing criticism from a young age and her upcoming projects.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ileana D’Cruz ensures she finds one aspect about herself which she likes when she looks in the mirror
Ileana D’Cruz ensures she finds one aspect about herself which she likes when she looks in the mirror
bollywood

Ileana D’Cruz: There are days when I look at myself in the mirror and I am disgusted

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:57 PM IST
Actor Ileana D’Cruz likes to focus on the good rather than her flaws, and she admits that it makes her feel better
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fatima Sana Shaikh will feature in the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Aruvi.
Fatima Sana Shaikh will feature in the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Aruvi.
bollywood

Fatima Sana Shaikh to star in Hindi remake of Tamil hit Aruvi

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:11 PM IST
Fatima Sana Shaikh has been roped in for the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Aruvi. She will be stepping into the shoes of Aditi Balan, who starred in the original.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor danced at her cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding.
Shraddha Kapoor danced at her cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding.
bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor performs at cousin Priyaank Sharma's baarat, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:07 PM IST
  • Videos of Shraddha Kapoor dancing at her cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding in the Maldives are going viral on the internet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP