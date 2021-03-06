Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner love wearing their husbands Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas' outfits. These pics are proof
Priyanka Chopra recently revealed in an online chat with Ranveer Singh that she loves to wear her husband Nick Jonas' outfits. Now, a fan page dedicated to the actor and her sisters-in-law Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, has found pictures for proof.
The fanpage shared a picture collage of how not just Priyanka but even Sophie loves to wear her husband's clothes. In the top half, Sophie and her husband Joe Jonas are seen wearing the same sporty, blue jacket. In the bottom, Priyanka and Nick are wearing the same white-grey-red shirt.
The couples' fans found the pictures too cute, with many going 'aww' in the comments section. "Nick doesn't like anybody touching his clothes right ? He's pretty cool with Pri abt this I guess," wrote one. "He must think it’s pretty hot and cute," another wrote in the reply.
Earlier, she also participated in a social media trend and shared a collage of two pictures: Nick in a white tracksuit and herself in the same tracksuit but with added essentials. She captioned it, “Where it started...where it ended up. Love stealing your clothes @nickjonas.”
Speaking to Ranveer, Priyanka had asked him if he ever steals clothes from wife Deepika Padukone's closet. Ranveer had said that he does not but she loves to steal his clothes.
Priyanka said that she, too, steals Nick's outfits, sometimes before he has been able to wear it even once. "I had a feeling that you guys would also have that kind of dynamic," she said.
Priyanka and Sophie got married to Nick and Joe within a year of each other. Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in India in November 2018 while Joe and Sophie got married in France in the summer of 2019. Sophie and Joe also have a daughter named Willa.
Priyanka and Nick have been living continents away from each other for a while now. She in London, where she shot for her movie Text For You and is now filming Amazon Prime Series Citadel, with Russo Brothers as producers.
Meanwhile, Nick is missing her a lot and has released his solo album Spaceman, including songs that he says are his love letters to Priyanka
