Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch in WandaVision.
WandaVision finale ending explained: How mid, post-credits scenes connect with Captain Marvel 2 and Doctor Strange 2

  • WandaVision premiered its finale episode on Friday. The action-packed episode featured two post-credit scenes and broke open numerous possibilities connecting the show with Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 projects.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:43 PM IST

WandaVision came to an end with its ninth and final episode premiering on Friday. The show, which kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4, starred Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in the lead. Through the nine episodes, fans watched Wanda grieve Vision's death after the events of Avengers: Infinity War while fighting off Agatha Harkness (played by Kathryn Hahn) and S.W.O.R.D's Tyler Hayward (played by Josh Stamberg).

Although fans were disappointed over the absence of fellow Avengers and X-Men characters, WandaVision's episode 9 ended by opening the doors for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to branch out and form new links. Let's break down the ending and credits scenes to see how each character holds a thread for an upcoming MCU movie.

Destinies revealed:

WandaVision ended with Wanda defeating Agatha and acquiring her powers. After the mid-air battle, Wanda traps Agatha as the 'nosy neighbour' in Westview. Wanda then forgoes her perfect family illusion by removing the spell which constructed the hex. With the hex slowly vanishing, Wanda and Vision prepare for a farewell. They tuck the twins in bed, with Wanda emotionally thanking them for choosing her to be their mother, before she and Vision watch the world she created come to an end.

Although it seemed as if Wanda was leaving the past behind, her final conversation with Vision hinted at a possible reunion in the future. After all, the White Vision went missing after Westview's Vision revived his memories.

Calling Monica!

After bidding farewell to Wanda, Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) greeted FBI agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park), who was seen bringing the town to normalcy. As they chatted, Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) was MIA. She was last seen ramming her circus van into Tyler's vehicle. Although Monica said Darcy disappeared, mentioning "debriefs are for the weak", fans are also theorising that Darcy's sudden disappearance might have something to do with Thor: Love and Thunder. She had told Entertainment Weekly that she hasn't received a call from the Thor makers but that hasn't stopped the fan theories.

The Marvel show subtly confirmed Monica will return for another run. During the mid-credits scene, Monica is guided into a theatre where she meets a Skrull sent by her late mother's old friend, referring to Nick Fury. "He heard you'd been grounded. He'd like to meet with you," the agent said, pointing the figure to space. This could mean that she would return for Captain Marvel 2.

What's the Witch up to?

"The Scarlet Witch is not born, she is forged. She has no coven, no need for incantation," Agatha read from the Darkhold, describing Scarlet Witch. During the reading, Agatha warned that Scarlet Witch's power exceeds the Sorcerer Supreme, referring to Doctor Strange, and teased that her destiny is to destroy the world.

With this head's up, the cryptic post-credits scene merely teased that Doctor Strange might have his hands full in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The credits scene opened with Wanda sipping on her drink while her alter ego, Scarlet Witch, caught up on the much-needed reading. Amid her crash course, Scarlet hears the voices of her children, which shouldn't really happen since the hex is no longer there, hinting at multiverses.

Breakdown of Vision's Ship of Theseus:

Fans were served a battle between the Visions before they set aside the physical battle for an intellectual conversation. "Are you familiar with the thought experiment, ‘The Ship of Theseus?’ in the field of identity metaphysics?” Vision prompts White Vision before explaining it in detail.

"The Ship of Theseus is an artefact in a museum. Over time, its planks of wood rot and are replaced with new planks. When no original plank remains is it still the Ship of Theseus?" he asked, not only to white Vision but also the audience.

But how does this connect with the Visions? Westview's Vision explained that he is a reconstructed version of himself, a result of Wanda's grief and memory, with no original material present in him. Given this, his true identity is in question. Whereas the white Vision is the original ship whose planks have been put together but with the crucial mind stone missing and his memories not at his disposal. This makes both of them the real ships but not necessarily the original.

While Westview's Vision depended on the hex for his existence, the white Vision still has the potential to become the real ship. With the hope of that possibility, Vision helps revive the memories of white Vision. While the Vision in white zooms off after recollecting the memories, Wanda and Westview's Vision part ways but they leave the door open for a possible reunion.

WandaVision premiered its finale episode on Friday.
WandaVision will premiere its ninth and final episode on Friday.
Actor Rajniesh Duggall is currently shooting for OTT series ‘Inspector Anivash’ in Lucknow. (HT Photo)
WandaVision premiered its finale episode on Friday.
Several shows were marred in controversy and faced boycott calls.
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal feels OTT platforms provide a wider segment of audience
Actor Namit Das in Lucknow (Sourced photo)
On her glamorous looks, Shamita says, “What you see on screen is unlike what I am in real life.”
Priyanka Chopra on sets of Citadel.
WandaVision will premiere its ninth and final episode on Friday.
Scam season 2 will be based on the life of Abdul Karim Telgi.
Sagar Wahi is currently shooting OTT series ‘Taav’ in Kanpur and Unnao. (Sourced photo)
Sushmita Sen is filming for Aarya 2 in Jaipur.
Actor Bidita Bag on her visit to Lucknow. (Suraj Kumar/HT)
Asheema Vardaan (sourced)
A lot of web shows have come under the scanner and OTT platforms are expected to self regulate their content.
Priyanka Chopra stars in Citadel alongside Richard Madden.
