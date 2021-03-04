Priyanka Chopra gets a warm welcome on first day of Citadel shoot, shared a selfie with flowers

Priyanka Chopra has begun the shoot of her spy web series, Citadel. The actor was in London since long and was busy prepping for the show.

Sharing a picture from the warm welcome she received on her first day of the shoot, Priyanka wrote on Instagram, "Day one #Citadel. Thnx team for the lovely welcome." She is seen posing besides a big bouquet of white button roses sent to her by the makers.

Priyanka Chopra on sets of Citadel.

Ahead of the shoot, Priyanka had shared a small video on her Instagram Stories in which she was seen writing in Hindi, "Safar baaki hai abhi... (the journey remains)" and captioned it "jald aaraha hai (coming soon)." The actor seems to be teasing a Hindi translation of her memoir Unfinished.

Priyanka Chopra shared a video in which she wrote in Hindi.

Since the actor is away from husband Nick Jonas, Priyanka often shares glimpses of her time in London on Instagram. She was recently spotted with mother Madhu Chopra while taking a walk. She had also shared pictures from her walk with her dogs. She had even surprised Nick, who is living at their Los Angeles home, by arranging balloons and other stuff to congratulate him being the host of Saturday Night Live

Last month, Priyanka had shown around the sets of the show while wrapping up a live Instagram chat with her fans. She had walked out of her vanity van to show several trailers parked outside the sets.

Produced by The Russo Brothers - Anthony and Joe Russo and directed by Raj and DK, Citadel stars Richard Madden as the male lead while Priyanka is in the role of a spy.

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Joe had appreciated Priyanka. He had said, "She’s an incredible star. I mean I think she has been amazing. We just had a table read of the show a couple of days ago and it was fantastic. We are so proud of that show. We are excited for audiences to see it. We are just beginning production on it now.”

