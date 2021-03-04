IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Priyanka Chopra gets a warm welcome on first day of Citadel shoot, shared a selfie with flowers
Priyanka Chopra on sets of Citadel.
Priyanka Chopra on sets of Citadel.
web series

Priyanka Chopra gets a warm welcome on first day of Citadel shoot, shared a selfie with flowers

  • Priyanka Chopra has shared a picture from the sets of her spy web series, Citadel in London as she arrived to begin the shoot.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:47 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra has begun the shoot of her spy web series, Citadel. The actor was in London since long and was busy prepping for the show.

Sharing a picture from the warm welcome she received on her first day of the shoot, Priyanka wrote on Instagram, "Day one #Citadel. Thnx team for the lovely welcome." She is seen posing besides a big bouquet of white button roses sent to her by the makers.

Priyanka Chopra on sets of Citadel.
Priyanka Chopra on sets of Citadel.

Ahead of the shoot, Priyanka had shared a small video on her Instagram Stories in which she was seen writing in Hindi, "Safar baaki hai abhi... (the journey remains)" and captioned it "jald aaraha hai (coming soon)." The actor seems to be teasing a Hindi translation of her memoir Unfinished.

Priyanka Chopra shared a video in which she wrote in Hindi.
Priyanka Chopra shared a video in which she wrote in Hindi.

Since the actor is away from husband Nick Jonas, Priyanka often shares glimpses of her time in London on Instagram. She was recently spotted with mother Madhu Chopra while taking a walk. She had also shared pictures from her walk with her dogs. She had even surprised Nick, who is living at their Los Angeles home, by arranging balloons and other stuff to congratulate him being the host of Saturday Night Live

Last month, Priyanka had shown around the sets of the show while wrapping up a live Instagram chat with her fans. She had walked out of her vanity van to show several trailers parked outside the sets.

Produced by The Russo Brothers - Anthony and Joe Russo and directed by Raj and DK, Citadel stars Richard Madden as the male lead while Priyanka is in the role of a spy.

Also read: Meghan Markle says Buckingham Palace played 'active role in perpetuating falsehoods' in new Oprah interview clip

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Joe had appreciated Priyanka. He had said, "She’s an incredible star. I mean I think she has been amazing. We just had a table read of the show a couple of days ago and it was fantastic. We are so proud of that show. We are excited for audiences to see it. We are just beginning production on it now.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka chopra spy series citadel russo brothers raj and dk

Related Stories

Parineeti Chopra as Saina Nehwal.
Parineeti Chopra as Saina Nehwal.
bollywood

Saina teaser: Parineeti hits the perfect shot in inspiring Saina Nehwal biopic

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:53 PM IST
  • Parineeti Chopra has unveiled the teaser of her upcoming film Saina. She plays badminton player Saina Nehwal in the film.
READ FULL STORY
Kapil Sharma's daughter Anayra is already a performer.
Kapil Sharma's daughter Anayra is already a performer.
tv

Kapil Sharma's daughter performs to Honey Singh track, adds some music too

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:43 AM IST
  • Kapil Sharma had shared a video of his one-year-old daughter Anayra, dancing to a Honey Singh song, on his Instagram Stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra on sets of Citadel.
Priyanka Chopra on sets of Citadel.
web series

Priyanka begins Citadel shoot in London, gets a warm welcome on sets

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:47 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra has shared a picture from the sets of her spy web series, Citadel in London as she arrived to begin the shoot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WandaVision will premiere its ninth and final episode on Friday.
WandaVision will premiere its ninth and final episode on Friday.
web series

WandaVision director warns disappointment awaits many fans ahead of finale

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:07 PM IST
  • WandaVision will premiere its final episode on Friday. Ahead of the finale, director Matt Shakman teases the ending and praises Elizabeth Olsen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Scam season 2 will be based on the life of Abdul Karim Telgi.
Scam season 2 will be based on the life of Abdul Karim Telgi.
web series

Hansal Mehta to return with Scam 2003: The Curious Case of Abdul Karim Telgi

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:10 AM IST
Scam 2003: The Curious Case of Abdul Karim Telgi will be adapted from journalist Sanjay Singh's book Reporter ki Diary, who is credited with breaking the story of the scam back in the time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sagar Wahi is currently shooting OTT series ‘Taav’ in Kanpur and Unnao. (Sourced photo)
Sagar Wahi is currently shooting OTT series ‘Taav’ in Kanpur and Unnao. (Sourced photo)
web series

Sagar Wahi: OTT has given me the satisfaction I was craving for

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:08 PM IST
Prayagraj-lad Sagar Wahi of ‘Nimki Mukhia’ and ‘Madhuri Talkies’ fame says he is enjoying the challenges OTT is offering to actors. He is currently shooting for OTT series ‘Taav’ in Unnao-Kanpur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushmita Sen is filming for Aarya 2 in Jaipur.
Sushmita Sen is filming for Aarya 2 in Jaipur.
web series

Sushmita starts Aarya 2 shoot in Jaipur: 'Hell hath no fury like a woman reborn’

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:34 PM IST
Sushmita Sen has shared a picture from the sets of her web show Aarya 2 in Jaipur. She said she is super excited for the second season of the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Bidita Bag on her visit to Lucknow. (Suraj Kumar/HT)
Actor Bidita Bag on her visit to Lucknow. (Suraj Kumar/HT)
web series

Bidita Bag: OTT is giving work, money & visibility

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:55 PM IST
Now, we can’t complain as there is enough good work for actors, said the ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaz’ actor on her visit to Lucknow
READ FULL STORY
Close
Asheema Vardaan (sourced)
Asheema Vardaan (sourced)
web series

Expectations from women are always high: Asheema Vardaan

By S Farah Rizvi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:50 PM IST
Actor Asheema Vardaan feels that the struggle of girls in the entertainment industry is two-fold
READ FULL STORY
Close
A lot of web shows have come under the scanner and OTT platforms are expected to self regulate their content.
A lot of web shows have come under the scanner and OTT platforms are expected to self regulate their content.
web series

OTT route to regulation: Ratings, grievance redressal and more

By Sugandha Rawal
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:25 AM IST
Trade experts, filmmakers and actors share their views on calls for OTT regulation and government notifying rules to mandate content classification on online platforms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra stars in Citadel alongside Richard Madden.
Priyanka Chopra stars in Citadel alongside Richard Madden.
web series

Russo Brothers call Priyanka Chopra ‘incredible star’, talk about Citadel

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:06 AM IST
  • The Russo Brothers showered praise on Priyanka Chopra, whom they called an 'incredible star', and said that she will be 'amazing' in the Amazon spy series Citadel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.(Reuters File Photo)
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.(Reuters File Photo)
web series

Prince Harry defends The Crown, reveals whom he'd like to portray him on show

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:51 PM IST
  • Prince Harry has defended criticisms against Netflix's The Crown, and has also revealed whom he'd like to see portray him on the show, based on his family.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fans react to WandaVision's 8th episode.
Fans react to WandaVision's 8th episode.
web series

WandaVision Ep 8: Fans are angry and emotional after heartbreaking episode

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:04 PM IST
  • WandaVision dropped its eighth episode and it has left Marvel Cinematic Universe fans emotional. Here's how they have reacted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
1962 The War in the Hills review: Abhay Deol phones in his performance in Hotstar's terrible new show.
1962 The War in the Hills review: Abhay Deol phones in his performance in Hotstar's terrible new show.
web series

1962 The War in the Hills review: Hotstar owes us a Vacation in the Hills now

By Rohan Naahar
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:33 PM IST
  • 1962 The War in the Hills review: Shrill, tacky, and jaw-droppingly amateurish, Abhay Deol's Hotstar war drama is the worst show on a mainstream Indian platform since his cousin Bobby Deol's Aashram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey stopped talking during Jamai Raja but are close friends now.
Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey stopped talking during Jamai Raja but are close friends now.
web series

Nia Sharma recalls fight with Ravi Dubey: 'Channel had to intervene'

By Samrudhi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:18 AM IST
Ahead of the release of Jamai 2.0 season 2, Nia Sharma talked to Hindustan Times about what caused her fallout with co-star Ravi Dubey several years ago. The two have now resolved their differences.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varanasi-girl Vindhya Tiwary recently shot for ‘Game of the Sexes’ in Moradabad. (Sourced photo)
Varanasi-girl Vindhya Tiwary recently shot for ‘Game of the Sexes’ in Moradabad. (Sourced photo)
web series

Vindhya Tiwary: I hope this year takes me to the next level

By Deep Saxena
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:40 PM IST
The year 2021 is turning out be the best phase for actor Vindhya Tiwary. Her track in the TV show ‘Vighnaharta Ganesh’ got aired recently then the UPite shot for her first OTT series ‘Game of the Sexes’ in Moradabad and next, she is soon expected to make her film debut.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Evan Peters as Quicksilver in WandaVision.
Evan Peters as Quicksilver in WandaVision.
web series

WandaVision: Kevin Feige on bringing in Evan Peters as Pietro instead of Aaron

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:37 PM IST
  • WandaVision left fans stunned when they introduced Evan Peters as Pietro instead of bringing back Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige weighs in on the recasting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP